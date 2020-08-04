Regardless of the arrangements for the upcoming school year some things will stay the same. Making sure students eat a healthy breakfast, either at home or school will always be important. Amy Valdez, Extension Program Specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, shares that “A healthy breakfast can help optimize learning, help children maintain a healthy weight and include foods such as fruits, vegetables, and protein that contain immune supporting nutrients!”
A healthy breakfast should include, but is not limited to, the following components:
- Whole grains such as oats, whole wheat bread, or quinoa
- Lean protein such as eggs or turkey sausage
- Fruit or vegetables such as berries, bananas, broccoli, or spinach
These breakfast components assist our bodies with day to day bodily functions. Whole grains give us energy and fiber. Protein helps to keep us fuller longer, and fruit and vegetables provide us with vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. Valdez adds, “this combination of food is going to make sure you stay satisfied throughout the day and will keep you energized and focused.”
To make breakfast quick and easy, Valdez recommends trying out these ideas below:
Plan it out! -Planning is key when it comes to breakfast. Create a menu of breakfast options for the week. When shopping, stick to these foods to help reduce the chance of choosing unhealthy options and to save you time and money.
- Prepare the night before –If time is limited in the morning, we tend to choose the first foods we see, which may not always be the healthiest.
- This can be avoided by either preparing the entire week’s mealsor simply prepare portions of your breakfast to save you time.
- Visit Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Dinner Tonight program- Dinner Tonight offers delicious and budget-friendly recipes that your family is sure to love! Dinner Tonight has various healthy breakfast options such as theirGreek Yogurt Banana and Blueberry Pancakes or Breakfast Burritowhich are great and include whole grains, protein, and fruits or vegetables.
- To learn more about the recipes, visit https://dinnertonight.tamu.edu