This week I had the honor of telling a fellow newspaper publisher Jake Mienk, with the Palestine Herald-Press congratulations for his editor Jeff Gerritt winning a Pulitzer Prize.
For those unfamiliar with the famous prize, it’s the equivalent of the Oscars for journalists. Except maybe a tad cooler because generally speaking it is for work that drastically impacts a community.
Joking with Mienk, that I knew someone who was the publisher of the editor that won a Pulitzer Prize, and being the first person to tell him about the award, I congratulated him and through the grapevine Gerritt, who I hope to get to meet one day. I’m excited for them both and the staff not just for the award but their hard work behind the award.
Gerritt received the award for a series of 10 editorials published last year about the record number of people dying in Texas jail cells, including the Anderson County Jail. The majority of these individuals are locked up awaiting trial because they can’t afford bail.
“Practically all of the victims were pretrial detainees, without convictions, who could not make bail,” Gerritt wrote. “Their charges were mostly minor, such as criminal trespass, petty theft, public intoxication, or drug possession. These allegations became, in effect, death sentences.”
Just from my knowledge as a journalist, I know that series wasn’t easy to write and the information was even more difficult to get. I thought the following quote listed in the Texas Monthly magazine was extremely telling.
“I had a great relationship with the newspaper until he came along,” Taylor, the Anderson County sheriff and frequent target of Gerritt’s editorials, tells Texas Monthly. “I don’t know what the Pulitzer Prize is even worth. It’s not worth anything now.”
It’s not any secret that East Texas journalists have had their fair share of battles for information lately regarding the COVID-19 virus. Whether it’s with nursing homes, meat packing plants, prisons or just general information, there have been some fights: not because we have to have the information but because our citizens deserve it. They deserve it to make decisions about the best care for their families at nursing homes, to know what their loved ones who may be incarcerated are having to deal with or how local industry is being impacted by case numbers.
After finding out and breaking the news that a surge response team had responded to Marshall Manor West this week, and being denied case numbers for the facility, we were excited to see another media outlet was finally able to get some results, even if we weren’t.
According to information released by KLTV who received a press release from Manor West, there have been 38 residents and 20 employees diagnosed with COVID-19. Our efforts to secure the same press release as of presstime have not been successful.
Information right now is so incredibly important for our community members. We know that information is out there, why don’t you bring it out into the daylight?