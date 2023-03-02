Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms...possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.