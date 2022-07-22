The Hunter Biden story has always been a Joe Biden story. It has been clear all along that Hunter Biden, like some other relatives of high officeholders, spent years trying to cash in on his father’s government position. And we’ve known for a while that Justice Department investigators are looking into whether Hunter paid taxes on the money he got from various overseas deals, and whether he fully complied with foreign agent registration requirements.

What we still don’t know is what Hunter’s father, former vice president and now President Joe Biden, knew about his son’s business dealings. It’s hard to imagine a son traveling all around the world, trading on his father’s name and position, and the father not knowing a single thing about it. And yet that is what Joe Biden claims.

Recommended For You


— Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

Tags