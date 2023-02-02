Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.