By Rep. Chris Paddie
The first few weeks of every session are usually slower than the end of each session. In fact, the Texas Constitution prevents the Legislature from passing any legislation during the first sixty days of a legislative session, unless the Governor has deemed the legislation an emergency item.
The Governor has historically set forth these emergency items in the State of the State address he gives at the beginning of each legislative session. Due to COVID-19, Governor Abbott will not be giving this address directly to the Legislature, but rather will be making a televised address this coming Monday, February 1st at 7:00p.m. I would encourage you to tune into this address, which can be viewed locally on KTAL-TV or it can be streamed live online.
I am also pleased to let you know that Longview has been named as a COVID-19 vaccination hub. This means that we should have a greater supply of vaccines available closer to home. I have heard from many folks asking where to go to get the vaccine and how the process will work. While there are still limited vaccine doses available, supply is increasing and the East Texas Representatives and Senators are working hard to make sure that we get a fair allotment of doses.
If you would like to get more information on how to get the vaccine, I would encourage you to go to tdem.texas.gov or if you would like to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine, you should go to vaccinate.christushealth.org.
I want to encourage you to reach out to me about issues that concern you or ideas for legislation that would help make Texas an even better place to live. I can be reached at 512-463-0556 or district9.paddie@house.state.tx.us.
In addition, my district director, Joe Buck Crisp, will be spending time each month in every county to meet with you about legislative concerns and to help with issues you may be having with the state government. Please contact our Marshall office at 903-935-1141 to find out when he will be in your town.