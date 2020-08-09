Vaccine-preventable illnesses and deadly disease outbreaks such as measles and whooping cough don’t take a break during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents need to remain vigilant and keep their children up-to-date on their recommended vaccines. Texas requires public and private school children, as well as those attending child-care facilities, to be vaccinated against several diseases. Now is the time to schedule an appointment for back-to-school immunizations.
“Texas parents need to ensure their children and families are up to date on all recommended immunizations, otherwise we will have more to fear than just the coronavirus,” says Allison Winnike, J.D., president and CEO of The Immunization Partnership. “Instead of further delay, it’s best to schedule wellness appointments and get immunized to help your child stay healthy. Let’s prevent what’s preventable.”
Vaccination rates have dipped dangerously low as parents have delayed visits to the pediatrician during the coronavirus pandemic.
Winnike and local health care providers worry that any decrease in regular immunizations and well-child visits will lead to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases in areas with pockets of unvaccinated children.
“Children need to stay current on their recommended vaccines,” says Ashley Sloan, LVN, Immunization Program Manager for the Gregg County Health Department. “Even though some confusion exists about when or if schools will open, now is the time to contact your health care provider. School children who are not vaccinated will be at higher risk for contracting a disease that could be prevented by a vaccine.”
“Texas health care providers want parents to know we have taken all precautions to protect their health and safety,” says Sloan. “Masks are required by everyone and social distancing is enforced.
Often, sick patients are seen at a specific time to avoid contact with healthy patients.”
Other measures to ensure a safe environment include disinfecting examination rooms following each appointment and regular cleaning of waiting rooms.
Parents should not delay well-child visits, which are essential for good health. During a well-child visit, the health care provider conducts a complete assessment of the child’s health, development, and overall wellbeing.
Missing or delaying these appointments may result in undetected health issues and illnesses for which your child may not show symptoms.
“Instead of further delay, it’s best to schedule wellness appointments and use those visits for vaccinations to ensure your child stays healthy,” Winnike says. “Getting the vaccines that are available to us now is the most effective way to keep ourselves and our families safe and healthy in this time of pandemic and uncertainty.”