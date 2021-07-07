Jesus once said, “I and the Father are one” (John 10:30). This was an offensive statement to fellow Jews, so much so, they immediately picked up stones to throw at Him, not simply to injure, but kill. Why? Because in their mind, His statement was a violation of their religious laws and it was deserving of death.
Yet, Jesus calmly responded to their flaming anger with a question, “I have shown you many good works from the Father; for which of them are you going to stone me?” (10:31) And His opponents made a striking response, “It is not for a good work that we are going to stone you but for blasphemy, because you, being a man, make yourself God” (10:32-33).
The statement from the Jews condemning Jesus, actually was a statement of truth, which they did not believe. Jesus was the one true God in human form. This is a core doctrine of the Christian faith – the Deity of Christ. Yet the claim of His Deity, by Himself and His followers, was rejected by the Jews of His day and led to His crucifixion. Since the time of Christ until our modern times, this truth has been continually fought against. Many religions of the world acknowledge Jesus in their holy books, but only one, just one, states the truth that He is Almighty God. And this is good news for modern times. Here are four reasons why . . .
1) The Deity of Jesus shows us there is a God and what He is like up close and personal. Jesus reveals that God is not a myth, legend or lie, but is real and that all other gods are false. So not only is God real, but in Jesus, there is only one God and no other.
2) The Deity of Jesus shows us there is a Savior for mankind and how it is Him. Mankind inherently looks for a savior, someone or something to save him from the things he has done wrong, his weaknesses, his failures, his sicknesses. He will look within himself, to other gods, religions or philosophies. Yet, the good news is that because Jesus is God, He is the Savior mankind desperately needs and truly seeks for.
3) The Deity of Jesus shows forgiveness is possible. As people go to and fro trying to find something to ease their conscience for doing wrong, Jesus stands with arms open wide, letting men and women know that complete and total forgiveness can be found in Him and nowhere else.
4) The Deity of Jesus shows He is someone we should fear. Since He is the physical embodiment of the one true living God, who is King of Kings and Supreme ruler of the universe, possessing all power, then every human being should humbly stand in fear and trembling before Him. And this should show itself in reverence, honor and the ultimate worship of Jesus.
The Deity of Jesus is good news for all people. Call upon Him to save you right now that you might know Him today and forever.
A prayer for you — “Lord God, I pray you will bring people to truly believe in your one and only Son. That He truly was more than a man, but divine. Open our human eyes to see your greatness, and the glory of your Son. Then after people see the truth of who He truly is, may they turn to you with all their heart. In Jesus name. Amen.”