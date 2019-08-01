On last Friday morning, six Canadian geese paid a visit to our front pasture. They were sure mixed up birds. We had quite a flock fly by and visit around Thanksgiving last year.
The Harvest Festival lamb and goat validation is set for 7-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the Longview Fairgrounds. That’s the first day or a day for many Ag teachers to be on the job, but I am sure they can make arrangements.
The ear notch validation on show pigs for the Harvest Festival are due on special forms Aug. 10. They can be mailed in or brought to 904 N. 6th St. in Longview. Just be sure to get all the paperwork done on time — that’s part of showing livestock that must be learned.
The cool spell we had recently could have been a part of us losing a young calf. I believe it was pneumonia. Summer calves are never winners for us, but it takes time to get calving dates together. I like to turn the bulls with the females on Dec. 12 and leave them for no more than 60 days. Seldom we accomplish what we want done. It is the “man” in management that is the problem.
If your Bermuda stand is declining it could be any one or all of the five following reasons:
1. Fertility. NP&K are important for the grass to continue growing. Soil test and feed the pasture plants.
2. Stocking rate. Overgrazing something is what a lot of us do. It never pays. Your county agent has great material on this subject.
3. Over seeded cool season forages. Excess ryegrass is a management problem that takes a lot of the permanent pastures down.
4. Drought. When we have one, reduce the livestock pressure immediately.
5. Pests. Armyworms have found a home in our part of Texas. Be alert to their presence and give the control sprays immediately.
These five facts were known by most cattlemen, yet not followed by all or sometimes a few.
“There is no cheap, easy, or lazy way to serve God.” — Adrian Rogers
“The teacher who makes little or no allowance for individual differences in the classroom is an individual who makes little or no difference in the lives of her students.” — William A. Ward
If you want to be a part of purchasing this year’s peach crop, it is best to get it done now as the orchards are selling out. Last Sunday afternoon (poor day to do business), we purchased some peaches, but had to wait for them to finish developing. It is always best to buy early in the day, yet we must do what can be done.
I know of two growers that are planning on expanding their number of trees next year and that is good. We have some of the best soils for peach production in the state. Before you make a trip to purchase peaches, call ahead. The quality of the peaches is very good.
I noticed the weather bureau is looking for some cooler (not a lot but into the mid 80s) weather for Saturday and Sunday. Watch your livestock during these days that bring changes. In fact, it might be a good idea to give summer calves a booster shot to get them started.
Our supplier of garden transplants seems late this year, but I don’t remember as well as I used to.
When did gardeners stop raising our transplants from seed? I guess I am not keeping up, but we have lots of vegetables that do well in fall gardens.
The month of August is the planting time for a number of our most popular vegetables like snap beans (both bush and pole), lima beans (bush and pole), cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, collard, kale, sweet corn (plant soon), cucumbers, eggplant, irish potatoes (plant small whole potatoes) and there is nothing wrong with trying a plant or so that “might make it.”
You will do a better job of gardening if your garden spot has some afternoon shade and is close to a source of water, so you can help Mother Nature with watering.
I moved my pepper plants out of the direct sun and more peppers are developing and it helps to water when the soil in the pot dries out.
“Savor your food … eating should not be a timed event.”