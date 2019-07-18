Some people are so afraid of failure that they never attempt anything. Others are so interested in trying to “catch others” in failure or trying to make them fail, that they themselves are failures. Such people never attempt anything positive and contributive.
Many people are content to go through life taking the path of least resistance because it is the safer path, limited risk. In the end this means failure.
I like a quote from the Catholic priest James Keller. He said, “The galleries are full of critics. They play no ball. They fight no fights. They make no mistakes because they attempt nothing. Down in the arena are the doers. They make mistakes because they attempt many things.”
So, it is in all our lives. We must attempt many things if we are going to accomplish anything, and in doing that we will at some points in life fail.
Keller also said this, “What this country needs is more people to inspire others with confidence, and fewer people to discourage any initiative in the right direction more to get into the thick of things, fewer to sit on the sidelines, merely finding fault, more to point out what’s right with the world, and fewer to keep harping on what’s wrong with it and more who are interested in lighting candles, and fewer who blow them out.”
It is right for us to light the way for others. There have been examples of many successful people who have in some way made mistakes and failed, but we remember them for the ways they were successful.
Henry Ford forgot to put a reverse gear in his first automobile. Thomas Edison spent $2 million on an invention that didn’t work. These are just two examples of this principle.
Many other successful people in business, in sports, in education, in other professions failed. These people made mistakes because they attempted to do some things in life. Their success came because they didn’t quit; they corrected their course and kept on doing good.
It is wrong to stand on the sidelines, criticize and refuse to help make things better. We are commanded and wisely so, “Be doers of the Word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves” (James 1:22).
We are responsible for practicing what we learn. We should work at trying to make things better, not just criticizing and grumbling about what we think is wrong. We need to try to improve things. That means we may fail or stumble and fall. The key is that we will not quit. We will keep on until we are successful in what we do.
The person who never attempts anything is the real failure in life. When we attempt great things there may be times when we need to make adjustments in our plans. Let’s have the courage to do so, to admit our failures and then to keep working at doing good.
Man’s effort to reach beyond the limits of earth into space, like the explorers of earlier centuries has had and certainly will have its risks and rewards.
Did you know that on the first flights to the moon, the Apollo ships were off course much of the time? On each flight the spacecraft would drift off its path to the moon. The crew would correct its wandering. Then it would stray off again, be corrected, but drift away again and again.
But no matter. They reached the moon! And they returned home again. That’s coping creatively, keeping on keeping on, even when drifting slightly.
How did the astronauts make the long journey into the unknown and reach their goal by landing on the moon? They did it by correcting their course along the way.
They did not travel a perfect path, but they did keep correcting their course. They did not say, “What’s the use, this idea of going to the moon won’t work!” They did not complain, “This craft is prone to error, to wander.”
They didn’t blame one another. They didn’t curse creation: “The forces of the universe pull against us, what’s the use!” Instead, they used their knowledge and self-discipline to pull their craft back on course. They corrected their course instead of giving up.
This is a lesson for all of us, whatever our life purpose or course, the corrected course is the way we reach our high calling, not the perfect course.
The Bible echoes with God’s call to get back on course. “Return unto Me, for I have redeemed you” (Isaiah 44:22). “Return, all of you who have turned away from the Lord” (Jeremiah 3:22 TEV). “We must pay more careful attention, therefore, to what we have heard, so that we do not drift away” (Hebrews 2:1 NIV).
We will never get anywhere just drifting. We must correct our course. Nobody’s going to drift to heaven anymore than they will drift to the moon — both drifters will go into outer darkness. Nobody’s going to drift to success here in life, in business or in church. We need to intentionally correct our course, getting back to going in the right direction.
We don’t have to be always on a perfect course. If you’ve drifted off, correct your course, get back to doing the right things, turn from erring ways, seek the good, obey the Lord. There is the possibility of success.
Hear this, “This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate in it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success” (Joshua 1:8).
Even as Joshua and his people sought the “promised land,” so they had to correct their course and finally they were successful.
I want to encourage you in two areas of life — trusting God and others and then doing right and good. In these two things you can never go wrong.
I want to encourage you to take the “corrected course” in life, to keep trying and to keep doing good. You will reach your goal and you will bless yourself and others in the adventure. We have an important part in the life where we live.
Let me hear from you on what you think about, not just this column, but also about our creative community. I wish to commend those who are building, beautifying and blessing others. Let us join them in trusting God and others, as well as doing right and good.