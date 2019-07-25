Over the summer I’ve made reference to several books that you might find interesting and insightful for a number of reasons. Many of these books come from the growing crisis politically, socially, economically and governmentally. These are all inter-related and linked.
As summer progresses, I would like to recommend some quality and essential books that can aid you, your family and friends, offering much to think about.
Mark Levin’s books “Liberty and Tyranny” and “Ameritopia” are two of the most important books to read in order to understand what is transpiring politically and governmentally in our country.
Of course, there are many social and economic issues that correlate with these two matters. Indeed, the growing socialist menace which the Obama Administration is imposed on our country is one of the important examples of what we are facing.
With the President’s “czars” who managed the vast bureaucracy of the federal government we are only beginning to see some of the many things this administration engineered which has implications for many, many years into the future.
Obamacare fully implemented has moved us a long way down the road to a socialist society like that in England and other European countries. The limitations and the restrictions have only begun to surface in many different areas.
Levin discloses the danger as liberty is compromised and betrayed by powerful bureaucrats operating under the mandate of laws and self-created rules, not by legislation but by bureaucratic fiat. The expansion and extension of government control was enormous under President Obama.
Another book by Levin that reveals one of the most devastating changes in America involves the media. His book “Unfreedom of the Press” unravels the intricate links between the “deep state” bureaucracy in Washington and the states, the national party system and the industrial-commercial interests that has brought economic and political confusion.
Donald Trump’s victory has to some extent reversed the dramatic changes that Obama and his movement initiated, but not entirely. Defining “fake news” and the intentional use of the media to create opposition to the current administration’s work and changes in the government bureaucracy.
Os Guinness, a permanent resident of our country who has contributed much to American thought although he is an Englishman and a graduate of Oxford University, has worked closely with the Brookings Institution, the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Studies and has authored or edited more than 25 books, including “The American Hour,” “Time for Truth” and “The Case for Civility.”
He lives at the present time near Washington, D.C. He has authored an important volume titled “A Free People’s Suicide: Sustainable Freedom and the American Future.”
He draws his title from a quote authored by Abraham Lincoln who said, “If destruction be out lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
Guinness says that there are three great factors that free people must cultivate if they are to stay free — leadership with character; business with ethics; and science with human values.
In a short, summary statement, Guinness says that freedom with virtue will keep a people free. This is how Guinness actually says it negatively, “Leadership without character, business without ethics and science without human values — in short, freedom without virtue — will bring the republic to its knees.”
We are facing a grave period in our history. Politicians cannot be trusted because they embrace lies and deception to gain and retain their offices. Obama as our president could not be believed or trusted because he did not do what he said and refused to confess his lies and failures. He was not the first to be guilty of this tragic circumstance, true for Republicans as well as Democrats, not to speak of third party candidates.
Guinness insists that voicing an allegiance to natural rights and constitutional principles is not enough. We must have the application of character, ethics and human values in essential applications.
This book brings me to an important volume authored by Monica Crowley, interestingly titled “What the (Bleep) Just Happened? The Happy Warrior’s Guide to the Great American Comeback.”
Crowley disagreed with Ed Klein’s argument that Barack Obama was an amateur. She said that President Obama knew what he’s doing and was doing it intentionally. Obama and his team attacked the four main pillars of American life — the industrial, the financial, the energy and the medical (healthcare).
Systematically the Obama and his colleagues took over all four major sectors of American life and dismantled or destroyed them so as to more easily impose a socialist system. Their objective is to convert America to a socialist nation.
Obama pulled together several powerful, wealthy and power-hungry factions that wanted to gain specific things for themselves and their friends. In addition, he weaponized elements known as “deep state” to dominate and fight any opposition to his changes in America.
Obama has all the characteristics of other radical socialist leaders in the past. He dismantled or destroyed much of what had been done in the Middle East and joined, if not engineered, the “Arab Spring” that was anything but truly democratic. The whole of this will be seen historically as a great defeat for American foreign policy.
If the radical Islamists gain access to weapons of mass destruction, they will use them. There is no negotiating with such radicals. There is no compromise possible with them. They cannot be trusted.
When you read the history of socialist radicals in the past you can begin to see how much Obama resembles them in the alliances and associations that he had. He distanced himself and his administration from Israel and embraced the anti-semitic radicals in Iran and other places in the world. Not only that, he and his administration surrendered our financial, industrial and energy future to the Chinese and other foreign elements.
I would be interested to know what you think about summer reading and what you think we need to do in the light of these alarming volumes. Take some time to think about and to respond to this column.