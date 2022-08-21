Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.