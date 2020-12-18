David Shribman
Here’s another reason to hedge your bets by using the “Happy Holidays” greeting at this season: Monday is Forefathers’ Day. Deride its importance at your own peril, and at the peril of your country.
Forefathers’ Day likely is not on your calendar and surely is not top of mind, but it has been celebrated one way or another for 251 years, usually on Dec. 21 but not always, its date dependent on which historical account, which calendar and which source is regarded as preeminent.
It turns out that this is a pretty important Forefathers’ Day, occurring as it does exactly 400 years after the Pilgrims — the forefathers we have in mind — landed at Plymouth, Massachusetts. Not that, amidst a pandemic, there will be much public celebration for such an important anniversary.
But in a way, that doesn’t matter, for the meaning of Forefathers’ Day transcends outdoor commemorations or even the landing at Plymouth in 1620.
“This holiday did have its day, but that was almost a century ago,” says James W. Baker, a member of the Pilgrim Society and the unofficial historian of Forefathers’ Day. “The Pilgrims have lost some of their luster, and Forefathers’ Day was kind of killed by national celebrations of Thanksgiving. Having two holidays around this one event was too much, especially since Forefathers’ Day was so close to Christmas.”
But this being the holiday season, let’s put aside the crisis of the moment, and the eclipse of this particular holiday, and reflect on what Forefathers’ Days of years past — years and years past — has meant. And mostly it has meant speeches, long stemwinders with little relation to the soundbites and tweets of our day, but often with messages that might provoke introspection in our own time.
Like the one John Quincy Adams delivered in 1802, nearly two years after his father left the presidency and after his appointment by President George Washington as minister to the Netherlands, the departure point of the Pilgrims in 1620, had ended. He said this of the refugees who braved an Atlantic crossing and debarked onto the New World:
Here was a unanimous and personal assent, by all the individuals of the community, to the association by which they became a nation.
In this remark, the man who would become the sixth president and later a distinguished member of the House and ardent opponent of slavery, identified the Mayflower Compact as the founding document of American democracy. It was not noted then, but is poignant now, that Adams emerged as a prominent proponent of the Missouri Compromise, which sought to limit the expansion of slavery, in 1820, the year in which Americans marked the bicentenary of the landing at Plymouth. To commemorate Forefathers’ Day in that anniversary year, the town fathers of Plymouth invited the greatest orator of the age, Daniel Webster, to mark the occasion, which he did this way:
History instructs us that this love of religious liberty, a compound sentiment in the breast of man, made up of the clearest sense of right and the highest conviction of duty, is able to look the sternest despotism in the face, and, with means apparently most inadequate, to shake principalities and powers. There is a boldness, a spirit of daring, in religious reformers, not to be measured by the general rules which control men’s purposes and actions.
Think about that, on Forefathers’ Day, and every day.