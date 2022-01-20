This past weekend, Fancy (my daughter) and I had an amazing “girls trip” to Laurel, Mississippi. Fancy has been a fan of the HGTV show “Home Town” ever since it began, so for Christmas we gifted her a weekend trip. By “we,” I mean her father and I, but I got to reap the benefits. That’s how it goes, sometimes, when you’re a parent — kind of like when husbands ask their wives “did WE get everything?” The “we” can be a gray area. Let me move on. That’s another column in and of itself.
We arrived Friday evening in Laurel; Fancy was driving from Georgia, and I was driving from Longview. It’s about 6 hours for both of us, give or take 30 minutes to one side or the other. We checked in to our AirBnB, and it was the cutest place ever. The hosts actually were on an episode of “Home Town.” One is an artist and the other is a social worker. They work remotely from home right now. They are both from New York. When I asked them “how did you decide on Laurel, Mississippi from New York?” Their reply: “the TV show. We loved it and loved the charm of the town, the houses that were being renovated and so we wrote a letter to Ben and Erin (the show’s hosts) and here we are!” Such a cool story.
I would highly recommend a trip to Laurel. It’s the cutest town and full of some beautiful homes, neat shops and of course, the Laurel Mercantile and Scotsman wood-working shop/general store. I can also give you the name of the place we stayed — excellent location and artsy beyond belief.
Moving on. Our first meal was at “The Loft,” a local restaurant in the heart of the downtown area. It is a bit pricey, but the food... AMAZING! I had chicken parm, and Fancy had Cajun crab meat pasta. We ate until we couldn’t eat any more, walked around a bit and then headed back to our cozy, cute room. Confession time: we were in bed by 8 p.m. and I was asleep by 8:45 p.m. It’s not often that moms/grandmoms/teachers get to crawl in bed that early and relax. Usually, our minds are either reeling about what’s coming up at school tomorrow and, in Fancy’s case, her mind is also busy with making sure her husband and two kids are prepared for the next day. Jerry has this down pat; after almost 42 years, he’s pretty self-sufficient now — except for cooking his own food... and doing his own laundry.
Saturday and Sunday were filled with more good eating. “Sweet Somethings” is home to an amazing “sticky bun”; Mimmo’s Italian Bistro is, hands down, the best Italian food I’ve ever eaten. Mi Casita’s Mexican Restaurant was amazing. And, of course, no trip to Laurel would be complete without a visit to Pearl’s Diner. Good, homemade southern cooking at it’s best. Fancy had fried chicken, turnip greens and rice and brown gravy. I had a big bowl of black-eyed peas, macaroni and cheese, and rice and brown gravy. The sweet tea was superb. (Little known fact: I’m a sweet tea snob, so I know perfect sweet tea when I drink it and Pearl’s is perfection.) We also enjoyed a huge breakfast at Vic’s. All of the food was amazing!
We did our fair share of shopping at all the little shops downtown. Everyone was SO friendly, and not the kind of friendly of “Hello. Welcome. Buy our stuff.” They were genuinely friendly. We witnessed residents of Laurel giving directions to tourists, people saying “hello” on the street. It’s just a friendly town.
There’s more to Laurel, however, than Ben and Erin Napier. We found out, while we were there, that Laurel is the birthplace of Leontyne Price, the first African-American to become a leading performer at the Metropolitan Opera. Ms. Price is known internationally as one of the premier lyrical sopranos ever to grace a stage.
But, I think the best thing I came away with from my trip to Laurel was quality time with my daughter. As our kids reach adulthood and begin careers, family’s of their own, etc., we sometimes don’t always connect with them on a level of who THEY are.
By that, I mean... Fancy is a wonderful mom, wife, teacher, musician, friend... the list goes on and on, but I was able to connect with her as Fancy, the “grown-up young lady.” It’s fun to see how attributes she had as a child have developed in to a “mature” version of the same attributes. She is kind, fun-loving, opinionated (in a good way), still very “fashion forward”; I could go on and on.
The weekend went slowly in so many ways. We were able to do everything we wanted to do and still were in bed well before 9 p.m. every night. We enjoyed watching some TV shows together, talking, laughing, sharing. It was kind of a “mother/daughter slumber party” of sorts. But, as I’m back home now in Texas and she is back home in Georgia, my heart is a little sad because it seems the weekend flew by.
Do we, as parents and grandparents, ever get to spend enough time with our kids? The answer is a resounding “NO!” but what I had learned is... the time we DO have, make the most of it and enjoy every moment.
I asked Fancy her favorite takeaway from the weekend. Without hesitation, her reply was “getting to do whatever we wanted, whenever we wanted, however we wanted. Not having to ‘mother’ the trip and sit in the captain’s seat to keep everybody entertained. We got to be pampered by taking things at our own pace. AND we got to have conversations we normally don’t get to have with NO INTERRUPTIONS!”
Time spent with your kids is a must. Don’t wait to do it. Just Do It. And, we (Fancy and I) highly recommend Laurel for a weekend getaway, but, if you’re going, a word of advice when planning your schedule: the town of Laurel sleeps on Sundays. Most of the shops are closed. In fact, even the bakery inside Kroger closes on Sunday. So, if you find yourself with a couple of days (maybe a Thursday, Friday, Saturday), go check out Laurel... and tell them Dawn and Fancy said hello.
— Dawn Dillard is a proud East Texas gal who loves all things southern especially cooking, music and family. She can be reached via email at DLDplays88@aol.com.