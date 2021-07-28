“To be or not to be; that is the question.” If I remember my literature correctly, I’m pretty sure that Shakespeare (Hamlet) wasn’t speaking about the COVID-19 vaccine. I shall not, nay, I will not speak of what thou shouldst do as far as the vaccine goes (sorry, I got a little caught up in the Shakespearean moment). Getting the vaccine is a personal choice but while we’re on the subject, let’s talk about this for a moment; oh, not the vaccine! Let’s talk about shots!
From what I understand (because I do not know this firsthand), you can take a “shot” of whiskey; when you are guessing at something, you take a “shot” in the dark; if you’re a Bon Jovi fan, you’ve been “shot” through the heart. But, the worst “shot” of all involves needles!
When we were babies, or when we had babies, we took them to the pediatrician to get their “shots”. We would kiss them, hold them tight, feel bad for them but let’s be honest...none of us remember it! No biggie. As we got older, we had to get booster “shots” from time to time and still, not a big deal.
I’m a brave person. I’ve bungee jumped; jumped off the Caddo bridge, killed a few snakes in my time, stayed home by myself plenty of times. Not scared. But, there are two things I am not brave about and one of them is a needle. I’m not sure where it all started but I just have a fear of them. I can watch surgeries being done on TV, blood and guts everywhere (sorry if that grosses you out), but if they take a needle to numb the area where the grotesque surgery is going to be done...I’m outta there!
I remember when I was younger, I had the flu (or something like it—not Covid, however). Our preacher’s wife was a nurse and she brought home a shot that was gonna get me feeling better in no time (now, back in the day, I’m not sure you were supposed to make “house calls”, but it’s history, so...)
She took me in to the bathroom where I proceeded to allow her access to an area of my body that was mainly used for sitting. She took the alcohol swab, cleaned a small area and then said “this may sting a little bit”. May I chase a rabbit for a moment? When someone groups the words “may” and “little bit” in the same sentence, you better buckle your seatbelt. Lies! That shot hurt like stepping on a thorn in the pasture when you’re barefoot.
I could feel the medicine slowly and painfully entering my system. I think it took 7 ½ minutes before she was done (ok, not really, but time does not move when you’re getting a shot). Then, she smiled and said “All done! You’re gonna feel so much better!” She was right! I did feel better— right after I walked out of the bathroom and then turned right around and went back in and proceeded to throw up. Good times.
I loved being pregnant. Loved giving birth. Love my children. Want to know the worst part about having my children? The I.V. needle they stuck in my hand. Seriously. I just don’t do needles.
I went to get my first vaccine for COVID-19 today. The guy was very nice and when we went in to the little room, he told me all about what to expect; said that “my arm may be a little bit sore” (yeah, I’m preparing myself for it) and then he asked “which arm would you like it in?” I smiled and said “neither.” Didn’t work. I got my band aid and in three weeks, I shall return for the second and final round of vaccinations.
Getting the vaccine is a choice only you can make and if I’m being honest (which I try to be), the shot today didn’t hurt; barely even felt it. But, the pharmacist reiterated as I was leaving that my arm “may” be a “little bit” sore tomorrow or the next day. We shall see.