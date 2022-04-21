Advertising. It’s a part of everyone’s life. We watch commercials on TV, we see them online, they interrupt our YouTube experience. Most of us tune advertising out (unless it’s during the Super Bowl, where most people pay more attention to the commercials than they do the actual game.)
But, if you really pay attention to advertising, it’s not so much what they ARE saying as much as it is what they are NOT saying. Let me give you a few examples:
When a product says it is “new and improved,” does that mean it wasn’t that great prior to? I mean, it’s clearly not “new” because it’s been around for a while. So, let’s discuss the improvement. Does that mean the developer of the product didn’t give 100 percent effort the first go around? If they did, doesn’t seem they would be able to “improve” it.
What about “re-designed?” In my humble opinion, this is just a fancy way to say “we didn’t get it right the first time, so we are basically taking a do-over and just making it sound better.”
I’m a fan of “Shark Tank.” It amazes me, first of all, that people can come up with the products they do and then, for the most part, they expect people to pay an exorbitant amount of money for their products. I looked up a few of 2021’s top products on Shark Tank. Here a few.
Sleep Styler: non-heated curlers made out of memory foam. Cost- $25 to $30. Back in the day, we called these “sponge rollers.” Cost: $1 at the dollar store.
Tipsy Elves: makers of ugly Christmas sweaters. Cost: $59.95 to $69.95. Go to Target or Walmart around Thanksgiving, or better yet a thrift store, and you can score one of these “beauties” for under $25.
The Original Comfy: a blanket with a hood. Cost: $39.95. Compare to Snug Sack or Snuggy (we all have one). Cost: $19.99 (or free if you look up in the top of your own or your neighbor’s closet).
But, my favorite has to be the “Squatty Potty.” Yes, folks, this is the gift of all gifts you can give. It’s a simple, plastic step stool that you put in front of your toilet. Prop your feet up on the stool and life is good. Cost: $24.99 at Walmart. Or, you can go over two aisles at the same Walmart and get a plastic step stool for $9.99.
So, my question is this: is it the “new and improved” advertising that sells or the catchy name of a product? Depends on the buyer, I suppose. If I’m selling food, I may go with the “new and improved” lasagna that promises “10 percent more meat product.” But, then again, I may be intrigued with “Once Up-agna Lasagna.”
Advertising. It will always peak our interest in products that are new (or not), re-designed (or not), and for some clever folks who find just the right catch phrase, it will live with us forever. “Can you hear me now?” “Where’s the beef?” “Just Do It.” “Melts In Your Mouth, Not In Your Hands.” “A Little Dab’ll Do Ya!”
That’s all for this week. I’m going to work on that “Once Up-agna Lasagna” idea. I think I may be on to something.