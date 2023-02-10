I saw something funny the other day on Instagram and it made me laugh out loud. Then, I stopped and realized... the words I was laughing at were my life. The humor left as quickly as it came.
Things You Say After 50
Where is my phone? This is usually after I am positively sure I put it right “here” OR I was literally just using it and then... it “disappears.”
How did I get this bruise? The older my husband I get, the more these “ghost” bruises show up on our skin. We don’t remember hitting anything or running in to anything. They just appear. It’s that crepey, “old people” skin, I think.
That isn’t my password either? UGH! I literally use the same passwords until I have to change it for some reason, then I can’t remember, although I tell myself I WILL remember it. My youngest says “mom, put it in your notes on your phone.” Yeah. I probably need to do that.
How do they expect me to read this small print? This has been going on for a while. I got to where my arms weren’t long enough to extend the reading material to where I could make it out.
Where did I put my glasses? This is usually followed by a quick self-frisking of the top of my head, the shirt collar around my neck, my pockets, etc.
I don’t care if it doesn’t look fashionable. It’s comfortable. Ok, I must disagree with this one when it comes to clothes. I still love looking “put together” and fashionable, but shoes... no longer do I wear any kind of heels. If I could wear house shoes or SAS-type shoes with everything, I would. Comfort over fashion.
Who the heck is calling at 9 p.m.? I’m usually in bed by 9 p.m. or a little after. If someone calls after that, I may or may not answer.
Does anyone say “please” and “thank you” anymore? I’m old school and an old school teacher, so if this happens outside of my classroom, I have been known to correct total strangers in public or say it so loudly, everyone can hear.
How did I wake up aching by just sleeping wrong? Ever wake up in the middle of the night and when you step on the floor, every part of your body seems to NOT cooperate and you find yourself standing in the dark, waiting for your body to get it together?
This scale CAN’T be right! NO COMMENT!
What is wrong with people these days? I say this a lot. Out loud when I’m driving, driving through a parking lot where some nimrod clearly can’t put a car between two white lines, etc.
Why did I come in this room? This coupled with “what was I saying?” happens A LOT around our house.
If you can relate to any of these, don’t fret. It happens. Just be thankful that you can still find humor in the “not so humorous” aging process. “Laughter is the best medicine!”
Proverbs 17:22 (NIV): A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones. Laughter is a gift from God. Laughter is a great way to stay encouraged.