The official Autumnal Equinox will arrive on Tuesday, Sept. 22nd. A brief explanation of what this means: The autumnal equinox—also called the September or fall equinox—is the astronomical start of the fall season in the Northern Hemisphere and of the spring season in the Southern Hemisphere. The word “equinox” comes from Latin aequus, meaning “equal,” and nox, “night.” On the equinox, day and night are roughly equal in length.
Now that we have the logistics taken care of; to me, autumn means that I can start getting excited about college football every weekend, getting out my fall decorations (I know, some of you eager beavers already have yours up); I can bake that first pumpkin pie (which bodes the question: why can’t we bake pumpkin pies in June?) Hopefully, it also means cooler temperatures. I love fall. Changing leaves, opening the windows in the house and letting the breeze in, putting away those summer clothes and getting out the long sleeves. It’s a magical time of year.
My grandmother, Mongoes, loved fall. She’s the only woman I know who could burn a pile of leaves from the time I left for school until I returned that afternoon. It would smolder a while, then she’d lift up the pile from the bottom with her trusty leaf rake, let some air get to it, and the flames would start up again. She’d throw a few more on top and repeat the process....all day long. Not sure if it was out of necessity or because she loved staying busy outside and loved the smell of burning leaves. Mmmm......I can smell it now.
Jerry was an ag teacher for 37 years. We never got to really go anywhere or do anything in the fall because there were always livestock shows and the infamous “Harvest Festival” in Longview. I always wanted to take a trip in the fall....somewhere, anywhere, just to get away and enjoy all the things that ARE “fall.” One year, we finally took a weekend getaway to Queen Wilhelmena State Park in Mena, Arkansas. Our family of 5 loaded up in the minivan, and drove up to spend a whole weekend in the mountains. I was giddy! About an hour and a half in to the trip, Fancy said her stomach didn’t feel so good. Being the good mom I am, I said “just lay your head over and rest.” She did. All was well. Nothing was gonna ruin this trip for me! I was determined!
When we arrived, we checked in to our room and went to play putt-putt, enjoyed the petting zoo and the kids were WIRED! Who were these kids and what had gotten in to them? They were acting like kids who never went anywhere and did anything. We went back to our room, cleaned up and went to the restaurant for supper. Ryker, (who was about 3 at the time) started pitching a walleyed fit (by the way, if you can explain that phrase to me, email me). Jerry and I had to eat in shifts, because we took Ryker back to the room. Exhausted after supper, we all went to bed early. Jerry and Deke slept in one bed; Fancy, Ryker and I slept in the other. About 3:00 a.m., we heard a loud “thump”! Ryker had rolled off the bed and began hollering. He wasn’t hurt, but still.....after a few restless hours of sleep, we ate breakfast, loaded up and came back home. Side note: Fancy threw up in the van on the way home. Just an FYI. Not the “Hallmark Movie Autumnal Equinox” trip I was hoping for.
Looking back now, however, we laugh about that trip a lot. It didn’t make me love fall any less. It made me cherish those crazy times with my family even more. It’s not about the “when”, “where” or “how”- it’s about the “who”. Vow to make some wonderful “fall” memories this year. Go for a walk when the weather gets cool, open up the windows, burn a pile of leaves all day just to smell that glorious smell and when you bake that first pumpkin pie.......I’ll take a slice with a little cool whip on top, please.fun