Back to school! Back to school! Yes, it’s that time of year again. My first day back with kids was this past Wednesday. It was a very smooth day and very uneventful, which is good. Freshmen were wandering the halls — lost. Seniors were walking a little taller and little straighter. Sophomores and juniors were just here. But, all in all, a great start to another school year.
This is my 20th year as the head choir director at Hallsville High School. It’s really hard to believe. My “teaching” story is not typical. I was a stay at home mom until Ryker started kindergarten. The high school principal at that time, Roy Knight, called me over the summer before school was starting and said “I have your dream job!” Interesting because, for the first time in years, I was going to have no children at home. I could just lay on the couch and eat bon-bons all day. This was going to be my dream job. WRONG!
Let me just say, I’m not that type of person. Laying around doesn’t suit me well. Mr. Knight told me they were adding an assistant position to the junior high/high school choir program. Basically, I would accompany choirs in all classes and do whatever the director needed me to do. It truly WAS my dream job. Play the piano, sing and get paid, plus have the same hours as my kids! I eagerly accepted.
Donna McGuire was the choir director, and I learned so much from her. She was very relational with her students and always found a way to have fun. Donna left a few years after I started, and Rex McCullough came on the scene. Rex brought a whole different dynamic to the choir scene. He was also relational with the students, but he brought the competitive/UIL/TMEA side to things. This was in my wheelhouse for sure. I’m not competitive to the point where I HAVE to win all the time; I just don’t want to ever lose.
A few years rolled by, I briefly worked at our church and then the day came when Rex announced he was leaving the choir classroom to teach AP History. Few candidates applied for the choir director job. Ryker, our youngest, was about to start his sophomore year, and he was VERY involved in choir and band. I was speaking with our superintendent at the time and made this wildly crazy statement: “You know, before I watch the choir program at Hallsville High School go downhill, I would almost be willing to go back to college and finish my degree so I could be the choir director.” He looked at me and said “Come to my office tomorrow and let’s talk.”
WHAT HAD I JUST DONE? We talked, and he got with the school board and they hired me. Of course, a letter had to go home to all parents saying I was not certified but was working on my degree. I was taking classes online and in person at ETBU while teaching and having a high schooler at home and two others in college/finishing college. Yep, I had lost my mind for sure.
But, I can honestly say, it was all worth it. For the past 19 years (starting year 20), I’ve lived the dream. Music is such a vital part of my life, and getting to share it with teenagers every day and watch them grow and learn to love music... that, in itself, is reward enough.
So, takeaways from my story: Never think you can’t do something. Find a career that you’re passionate about and dive in. Make every day count, not only in your life, but in the lives of others you come in contact with. Open your mind, heart and mouth and commit to something you don’t realize you’re committing to. LOL! It can turn out to be one of the best things you’ve ever done.
Welcome back students, teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, admins, para-pros, volunteers, parents... it’s gonna be a great year!