Back to school shopping! Perspectives vary on this annual event- feast or famine; good or bad; fun or punishment; depends on if you’re the purchaser or the one being purchased for.
Supply shopping: when I was growing up, the list of supplies was simple: notebook, paper, pencils, pens (this included a red pen so you could grade your own or a classmates paper; or write love letters to someone you have a crush on; red added a little “pizzazz” to the note!) As time went on, the lists got longer and longer.
When we had our three kids at home, buying school supplies cost as much as Christmas. Examples of one line on the school supply list in the late 1980s to 1990s: “An 8 count, 12 count, 24 count, 48 count and 72 count box of crayons.” For one child.
I don’t remember getting that many colored pictures brought home from school, but hey- it was on the list, so we got ‘em. It was fun letting our kids pick out their notebooks, backpacks, etc. The school list this year is much shorter than I’ve seen in several years: crayons, glue, notebook, and zip lock bags. The virus is even affecting school supply shopping. Not a whole lot of picking out to do. I feel bad for the kids not getting to shop for all those wonderful supplies we used to lug to school in a small utility trailer, but parents- maybe a trip through the drive-through fast food joint is in order with the money you’re saving. Oh wait- I forgot: you need to buy masks. And hand sanitizer. Xnay the drive through.
Clothes/Shoe shopping: I’ve mentioned what an incredible seamstress my mom was. Well, my back to school clothes shopping consisted of us looking in catalogs, going to Big Town Mall in Dallas and mom looking at and sketching out the newest trends in clothes. Then, she would go home and make my whole new wardrobe. No patterns; just creativity and talent at its best! With our kids, we would go shopping in May and put clothes on “layaway” at Weiners in Marshall and get Fancy’s tennis shoes (every color in the rainbow so that her outfits always coordinated) at Mervyns in Longview.
Both Weiners and Mervyns are now closed, as is Big Town Mall. Should I take that personally?
Layaway was fun because you picked clothes out in May and when you went to get them out in August, you’d totally forgotten what you picked out and the clothes/shoes were always way cooler than what you even remembered them being; plus, it helped the pocketbook when you could pay that weekly or bi-weekly payment. Ah, the good ol’ days.
Sunday afternoon, I took our oldest granddaughter, Sloane, shopping to buy a new “first day of school” outfit. Our first stop was a bust; everything was picked over but we hit the jackpot at H&M in the Longview Mall. Have you been to a mall lately?
Everyone had their masks on but people had to wait in line just to enter several of the stores. Strange times we are living in. Anyway, we found that first day of school outfit (and the second and third day as well; a girl can never have too many “first” outfits, no matter the occasion). When we went to check out, there were two lines. One had four people; the other had one lady with her three daughters. They had quite a few items, but they were all together, so we jumped in that line. Let me just confess, for the record, if you ever want to go gambling, do not invite me If I have a 50/50 shot at something, I’m gonna lose. Period.
So, we were waiting in line and the first daughter put her stuff up on the counter, the clerk rang it up and gave her the total.
Mom looked at her and told her to use her money. Same for the second daughter. And the third daughter.
All together- but separate. Then, the clerk asked mom on the last group of clothes (which were her own, I believe) “Would you like to save 20% today?” “Sure!” “Do you have a smartphone?” “Yes”. “Then scan this, fill out this information, submit and in just a minute you will be a member and I can give you your discount.” This was after we’ve waited for the family to all clothe themselves for the upcoming 2020-21 school year and pay for it.....separately!
Sloane looked at me after about 25 minutes and said, “This is the longest line ever!” “Yes, babe. This is what happens when you shop with D!” But, the girls ahead of us in line got their clothes and will look adorable for school and Sloane got her outfits.
As we walked, hand in hand, back to the car with success in our bag, we drove off and ended our excursion with a chocolate milkshake from McDonald’s.
Maybe back to school shopping isn’t so bad after all!