I read a statistic today that astounded me. The average parent will spend $661 per child this school year on school supplies. Now, this includes those new tennis shoes and stuff, but still... that’s a hefty chunk of change. Clothing prices are up 18 percent from last year and school supplies (paper, pencils, etc.) are up 7 percent.

Let’s go back to the “good ol’ days.” That’s where I seem to visit a lot more these days. My dad said when he was in school, there were bookshelves in the library that had writing paper, Big Chief tablets and pencils. When you needed some, you just got some. My mom said she had to buy her paper and pencils but had no pencil sharpener at home, so the night before school started, her dad would get his knife and sharpen the pencils.

— Dawn Dillard is a proud East Texas gal who loves all things southern especially cooking, music and family. She can be reached via email at DLDplays88@aol.com.

