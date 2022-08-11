I read a statistic today that astounded me. The average parent will spend $661 per child this school year on school supplies. Now, this includes those new tennis shoes and stuff, but still... that’s a hefty chunk of change. Clothing prices are up 18 percent from last year and school supplies (paper, pencils, etc.) are up 7 percent.
Let’s go back to the “good ol’ days.” That’s where I seem to visit a lot more these days. My dad said when he was in school, there were bookshelves in the library that had writing paper, Big Chief tablets and pencils. When you needed some, you just got some. My mom said she had to buy her paper and pencils but had no pencil sharpener at home, so the night before school started, her dad would get his knife and sharpen the pencils.
When I started school (back in the day), I don’t remember much about elementary supplies, but I remember when I got to high school, mom and dad would let me get a new notebook and a few colored folders, notebook paper, pencils and pens. No backpacks. We had lockers. And, let’s not forget the infamous book covers that you got in high school. I was never skilled in putting on those book covers, but my friend, Donna Browning, was a beast at it. She could make them fit tight and crisp (kind of like Mamaw folding fitted sheets!)
When our kids were in school, it wasn’t cheap to buy supplies when all three were in school, but we made it work. I would say somewhere around $30 per kid. Of course, “back to school” clothes shopping happened in May, and we put things on layaway and paid it out all summer.
Today, I don’t know how parents afford it, and there are some extra things we never would have even thought of. Example: My grandson in Georgia will have a Chromebook (provided by the school), but Fancy purchased insurance for the Chromebook ($25) just in case it got damaged in any way. Insurance? For a sixth-grader using a device? Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I’d see the day.
I know there are a lot of parents out there who are struggling to make ends meet without the added cost of “back to school” supplies. I know that there may be things on the lists that parents question as to the necessity of it. I also know of a lot of elementary teachers who buy supplies out of their own pockets to help supply their classrooms.
What is the answer? I don’t know. But, I do know that IF you are able, next time you’re in Walmart or the Dollar Store, maybe pick up some extra Kleenex, crayons, paper, pencils and drop them by a campus close by. I know they would be appreciated.
Back in the good old days, my mom would sew my “first day of school” outfit and I was always SO PROUD to wear all the incredible clothes she made me. I asked her if she could make me a couple of dresses for this year. A pattern alone cost in excess of $25, and then you have to buy the fabric. Good grief!
So, for my “back to school” shopping, I went to www.amazon.com and I dug a little deeper in my closet and hung on to clothes that I may be tired of, but they still fit and will do the job.
Ah, to go back to the days of a Big Chief tablet, a couple of pencils, a pair of tennis shoes and homemade clothes; sandwich and chips in a brown paper bag or lunchbox and Kool-aid in a thermos. Maybe it isn’t the cost these days as much as it is the expectations of what exactly is “necessary” for one to have when going back to school.
Welcome back to school students and teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. I think I may go back in my gently worn clothes, carrying a bologna sandwich in a brown bag for lunch!
— Dawn Dillard is a proud East Texas gal who loves all things southern especially cooking, music and family. She can be reached via email at DLDplays88@aol.com.