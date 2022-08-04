Detail.
Ever think about your favorite events to attend and what goes on behind the scenes? Example: You get tickets to go see a WWE event (for those of you who don’t know what that is, it’s pro wrestling, of which I’ve been a fan since I was about 7 or 8 years old. That will be another column for another day). Anyway, you get to the event and the music is blaring, the lights are going nuts, the entrance the wrestlers enter the ring to looks amazing, the ring itself, the scripting of the matches, who pins who when. A LOT of preparation and behind the scenes work goes on so that we can go in and enjoy the show.

As school is getting ready to begin, there is a lot of “behind the scenes” work that has been going on. Administrators have been working on data, scheduling, in-service topics, etc. Teachers have attended workshops, thought about ways to improve classroom management and instruction.

— Dawn Dillard is a proud East Texas gal who loves all things southern especially cooking, music and family. She can be reached via email at DLDplays88@aol.com.

