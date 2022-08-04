Ever think about your favorite events to attend and what goes on behind the scenes? Example: You get tickets to go see a WWE event (for those of you who don’t know what that is, it’s pro wrestling, of which I’ve been a fan since I was about 7 or 8 years old. That will be another column for another day). Anyway, you get to the event and the music is blaring, the lights are going nuts, the entrance the wrestlers enter the ring to looks amazing, the ring itself, the scripting of the matches, who pins who when. A LOT of preparation and behind the scenes work goes on so that we can go in and enjoy the show.
As school is getting ready to begin, there is a lot of “behind the scenes” work that has been going on. Administrators have been working on data, scheduling, in-service topics, etc. Teachers have attended workshops, thought about ways to improve classroom management and instruction.
Let’s talk about students, however. Most people think kids, during the summer, just sleep until noon and then eat the rest of the day. But there are lots of groups of kids who are very busy during the summer. Some have jobs and work, saving money for that car they want or spending money to have during the school year. But there are groups of students who give a lot of their time that a lot of folks don’t realize until they arrive at the “show.”
I’m talking about student athletes, band, drill team, cheerleaders. These students have been to camps only to come home and work on what they learned at camp for hours on end. Football players have been doing strength and conditioning all summer long, and two-a-days will begin for many teams this week. Drill team and cheerleaders have learned routines and are now practicing to fine tune them for that first Friday night football game.
Ryker, our youngest, had the privilege of working with the “Roarin’ Band From Bobcat Land” this past week at band camp. Back in the day (when Fancy and Ryker were in band), camp was off site (usually Beavers Bend). It was an intense week of practice along with fun time as well. Because of extreme heat the past few years, Hallsville opted to have band camp in Hallsville. Still intense, but everyone got to go home to their own beds and air conditioning.
What most of us see on Friday nights has been being worked on for weeks before. Drum majors worked for an entire week before the band came to camp. At band camp, the kids were on the field at 7 a.m., learning marching fundamentals followed by hours of music instruction, leadership seminars, more marching fundamentals. These kids worked hard and gave up a lot of time for our enjoyment when we attend Friday night football games, beginning in about a month or so.
I know that the kids that make poor choices in life are the ones we usually hear about, but I’m here to tell you there are still lots and lots of great kids out there, going above and beyond, giving 100 percent of themselves to the activities and organizations they love. No media coverage; no “thank you” and congratulatory letters are received by them. These kids are out there because they want to be the best they can be.
And we, as parents, teachers, friends, family members and fans, all get to enjoy the “show” on Friday nights! Thank you to the students and coaches/sponsors/directors for giving of your time and working “behind the scenes.” I, personally, can’t wait until “opening night!” So, when we attend that first football game, volleyball game, etc., let’s cheer a bit louder this year in appreciation to all the great students out there who have worked so hard!
— Dawn Dillard is a proud East Texas gal who loves all things southern especially cooking, music and family. She can be reached via email at DLDplays88@aol.com.