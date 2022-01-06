I’ve seen a lot of “recaps of 2021” on Instagram the past few days. I don’t do Facebook (yes, I know; what’s wrong with me? Nothing, I assure you) but I enjoy Instagram... mainly to see pictures of my kids and grandkids and get a laugh or two from others.
I started recapping 2021 in my own mind. Last week, I wrote about New Year’s resolutions and made the comment that I’m 60, but sometimes I feel 82. I got the most hilarious response from a faithful reader and friend of mine, Don Peck. If you don’t know him, you should. Don is a part of “old Hallsville” as I like to call it (those who have been around awhile), but I suppose if I refer to him with age (OLD Hallsville), some may get offended. Not Don. His biggest claim to fame, in my opinion, is being the father of Nancy (Peck) Dillard, my sweet sister-in-law, whom I adore. He also HAS to lay claim (kidding) to his son Roy Peck (whom I love also).
Anyway, when I wrote my column and made my statement about feeling like an 82-year-old, here is Don’s response:
”On behalf of the age 82’ers, being 82 is not too bad. It is not too unusual for 50-year-old women to open the doors for me. I can mention using a ladder, and I get all kinds of people offer (sometimes demand) that I let them do the job. Yesterday as I left the Hallsville Whataburger, I mentioned that I was going to pick up Roy’s chainsaw to cut up a couple of dead limbs that had fallen. I got four to five comments about being careful and ‘Can’t you get someone to do that for you?’ Being 82, even if you can hear OK, you can wear hearing aids (the obvious kind) and pretend not to hear people. They just assume you can’t hear. If you approach a line of people waiting in line for something, you can pretend to limp and the waiting people will move you to the front of the line. When I go to a Hallsville athletic contest, I don’t have to show my gold card or past school board member pass to the gatekeepers. If you put on a few pounds, no one notices because people expect old people to be fat. If you can’t remember someone’s name that you have known for 50 years, people expect that from old people. If you are lucky enough to still have your health, being 82 is not too bad.”
This is Don Peck. I enjoy feedback from those who read my column. So I’m now proud that I’m 60 and feel 82!
I’ve learned over the past year that people love remembering. I know I do. I don’t live IN the past, but I did LIVE the past, so it’s what I know and there are so many wonderful memories I carry with me.
I was talking with a fundraiser gentleman today at school. He was telling me products they offer, and guess what they sell? Katydids and Moon Pies. You are showing your age if you know what I’m talking about. Katydids are pretty much the same as Turtles (creamy chocolate filled with caramel and pecans). Moon Pies are graham cracker cookies with marshmallow and covered with chocolate or vanilla. They have been around since 1917 and are now a “fundraiser” for kids to sell? Amazing!
So, as we get older, maybe the saying is true that “good things get better with age” and “things that were made way back when just last longer.”
Here’s to being 60 (or 82), Don Peck and Moon Pies.