Can you believe it’s March already? Can you believe this weather? If you’ve lived in East Texas for any amount of time, it doesn’t shock you. Temps in the 80s in February and early March are not uncommon.
If you’re a gardener, you’re itching to get after it. You’ve probably planted your onions and seed potatoes. More veggies to come soon. Most people who plant vegetable gardens know when to plant what and probably have a copy of the Farmer’s Almanac handy.
However, some people who love beautiful plants and flowers in their yard (like me), need to listen to the experts. I always get a big laugh when the first weekend rolls around in March with beautiful sunshine and warm temps. When that first shipment of bedding plants arrive at your favorite store, hold off on buying and planting. I will explain why.
I grew up with one of the finest gardeners I’ve ever met. Actually, there were two of them; my dad and his mom, Mongoes. They could take a dried up twig that someone would give them, put it in a pot and before long, there was a beautiful plant. They could take seeds that some sweet person had saved all winter in the back of a kitchen cabinet, seeds wrapped up in a paper towel, and with a little love and their “green thumb,” the seeds produced beautiful, healthy plants.
My dad raised me to hold off on planting bedding plants until after Easter. Now, Easter dates change every year. Something about the first Sunday after the March Equinox full moon (I don’t really care, so...). Whenever Easter happens, from mid-March to mid-April, DO NOT buy or plant delicate vegetation until after Easter. Why? Well, in the south we call it an “Easter Snap.” It happens every year.
My dad always waited until after Easter, even though the weather often times was beautiful and warm long before that. It’s just a “thing” that you can pretty much live by here in the south.
If you’re itching to plant, here are some things you can do to keep you busy and they will help you when it’s time to plant. Check your gardening tools. Sharpen your hoe. Make sure handles are secure. Weed out the area you are going to plant in. Prepare your soil. Divide you perennials (like daylilies). Loosen your dirt and make sure you’ve selected a great location for your garden (vegetable or flower). Morning sun is the best (just keep that in mind). The evening sun in Texas can be brutal.
I remember how happy my dad would be when he would get the plow out and turn the dirt where our garden was going to be. Our garden wasn’t just for show. Our garden fed our family. We grew potatoes, corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, beans and peas of several varieties, squash, okra, watermelon... I could go on and on. Dad knew how to plant a garden. Dad knew how to keep a garden free of weeds.
Revival season usually got busy after Easter so, after the initial planting, the maintaining and harvesting of our garden was up to Mongoes, my mom and me. Not easy work but SO worth it.
Mongoes lived next door to us and was an early riser. If you live in East Texas, you learn that if you’re gonna work outside, the earlier the better. We were usually in the garden by 6:30 a.m. at the latest. Mongoes would get up and have her breakfast by a window that looked over the pasture to our house. The minute she saw mom and I coming outside, she would grab her hoe and almost come running out to meet us. I swear, Mongoes and my dad were the masters at being able to hoe up weeds around the most tender plants and never harm the plant itself. They used their hoe like a surgeon uses a scalpel. Gardening was a family affair, one that I miss a lot.
So, before you get in an “all fired hurry” (there’s another good Southern term) to go plant your garden, check the almanac; talk to experts in the field at your local nursery or feed store and most importantly... wait until after Easter. Beware of the Easter Snap. Easter is Sunday, April 9, so you don’t have to wait that long!