“Anything you can do, I can do better. I can do anything better than you. No, you can’t. Yes, I can. No, you can’t. Yes, I can. No, you can’t. Yes, I can. Yes, I can!”
Anyone recognize these lyrics? It’s from the musical “Annie Get Your Gun!” Cute song. Cute musical. Sad, to say, however, that this seems to be the motto of today. Everyone is always trying to “one up” what has been done before (and “before” worked just fine).
Now, I’m not saying change is bad. Change is good. We need to stay relevant, but I see a lot of things going from “staying relevant” to being out-right ridiculous.
Back when I was growing up, we didn’t have “Meet the Teacher” night. We showed up on the first day of school (the Tuesday after Labor Day), walked in to our class with a paper sack full of crayons, tissue, glue, scissors, construction paper, etc., and we would “meet” our teacher for the first time. When our kids were growing up, we would have “Meet the Teacher” night a night or two before school started. There were typed up sheets with students’ names and their teacher’s name beside it hanging in the entrance hallway. We would go find that room, walk in, truly “meet the teacher,” deliver school supplies (which we got from the list at the front of Walmart) and then we went home.
Nowadays (is that a word?), teachers spend a lot of their time (and their own personal money) decorating their rooms, the foyer of the school, the cafeteria, the gym, etc. to where it looks like you just entered a magical world of enchantment. Never mind that the teachers haven’t had time to think about what they will actually teach the first week of school. They’ve been too busy “doing better” than the year before. Since when do massive themed decorations mean it’s going to be an exemplary school year?
My first grade teacher was Mrs. Gibbs at Elysian Fields. Her room was clean, chairs were placed neatly around tables. But what I remember was Mrs. Gibbs smile when I walked in the room. It was like I was her “prized pupil” already and she didn’t even know me.
As I studied Mrs. Gibbs (while I was putting away my school supplies), I noticed she treated EVERY student that way when they came in the room.
You may think “How do you remember that?” I may not remember what I had for lunch yesterday, but I remember Mrs. Gibbs. It wasn’t the décor of the foyer OR her classroom — it was HER and the way she genuinely cared for each student.
Now, I’m not against “bigger and better” necessarily, but it DOES make one stop and think (or it should, anyway)... was “smaller” really less good? I don’t think so.
This can be related to Sunday School promotions, VBS, vacations, birthday parties... I could go on. Sometimes, we try to do so much “better” that we miss out on the BEST! Having my kids (for their birthday) invite a few friends to our house or Hallsville City Park, order a Brookshire’s cake (or I would make the cake), let them pick their paper plates and “theme” from Walmart... it was the BEST! I had someone share with me that her friend had a daughter turning 10. Wanna know what her birthday party was? She got to invite a friend for an all expense paid trip to Disneyworld. Seriously?
My point is this: Let’s not get so caught up (even if it’s unintentional) in the “anything you can do, I can do better” syndrome that we forget how to bake a cake; don’t judge your child (or grandchild’s) teacher by the décor of the classroom. Sometimes, less is more. Let people see you truly care, and then your song can be “Anything you can do, I want to do also!”