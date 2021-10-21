I love football. Correction: I love high school and college football. Addendum: And I love Upwards football that my grandson has played the past couple of years. I’m not so much a fan of professional football any longer. Don’t hate; I have my reasons.
Point being... I love football. When I was growing up, I wanted my dad to teach me everything there was to know about football. Back in those days (the olden days), the offensive line consisted of a center, two guards and two tackles. The defense had two guards, two tackles, three linebackers, two cornerbacks and two safeties. The positions are called different things these days, but I can still follow the game with the best of them. In fact, there are times I’ve been known to make an astute football observation before Kirk Herbstreit on any given Saturday.
My love for the game went full blown when our oldest began playing the game. He did not play little league football, but when eighth grade year came... it was lights out football. They were district champs, and that same group of boys went on to play three rounds deep in the playoffs in 1999. What a special group of boys! They were all friends! We spent time dying hair “gold” in our duplex kitchen. I’ve fixed tons of pre-game meals consisting of spaghetti (carbs) except for Jerry Krknak, who always wanted homemade French fries, and our son, Deke and Zach Gideon, who had to have an Oreo cake. It was tradition and we couldn’t dare break tradition.
But, with this team (from eighth grade on up) came an incredible extra gift. The entire community came together. Thursday and Friday nights were lit up with excitement. There were halftime meetings in the H-room on Thursday nights where people would come and speak, encourage, etc. William Barker will forever live in my mind and heart for those motivational talks. He was a Bobcat fan through and through! The town would paint their business windows on Fridays during football season. It was just an incredible thing to be a part of.
We have a new head coach this year at Hallsville (shout out to Josh Strickland). I was telling some of my young men who are in choir about how exciting it is to have some of my “boys” back home. They looked at me, puzzled, and said “your boys?”
I quickly replied, with much pride “Well, I mean Deke and Clayton (Farrell) are at the junior high as administrators along with Pierce Pipak (best ball boy ever), but we have Clinton Farrell, Kyle Adams and Josh Strickland all together here at the high school.” They quickly said “Mrs. Dillard, those aren’t boys; they are men!” to which I quickly replied, “they will always be my BOYS!”
To remember back on the lessons these “boys” learned about teamwork, commitment, community, “giving 100 percent of yourself 100 percent of the time”... thank you to Roger Adams, Steve Mulkey, Scott Mitchell, Daniel Pipak, David Plunk, Bert Schupp and Mike Burks and so many others who were a part of teaching life lessons to these young men.
I know lots of us have grandkids who are now or starting to get involved in extra-curricular activities like sports, music, ag... the list goes on and on. To me, this is where this East Texas area rises above the rest. We have communities and school districts that support these programs, communities filled with great families and friends.
We are proud to have been blessed to raise our family in Hallsville and we are now enjoying seeing some of our grandkids grow up in this incredible community. So, if you haven’t gone to a local sporting event lately, a hometown parade, walked around “Wonderland of Lights,” driven around Lake O’ The Pines or Caddo Lake... take some time to do it. Where we all live may be considered, by some, to be “Small Town USA” and that’s fine with me. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
While there are lots of negative things in this country right now, the quickest way to take a break from the negativity is to support your local “fill in the blank”: sporting team, theatre production, music concert — the list goes on and on. And as long as I’m able, you can find me sitting at the top of the bleachers on home game Friday nights... cheering on the mighty, mighty Bobcats... and my “boys!”