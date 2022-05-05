Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 8. In case you didn’t realize this, here’s your reminder. I remember when my brother and I were younger, we asked our dad... ”Dad, what are you getting mom for Mother’s Day?” His reply: “Nothing. She’s not my mom!” Of course, he did get her something and actually got her more than that because he gave us money to buy her something. I think the most proud I ever was as far as a Mother’s Day gift for my mom was when I was about 10 years old and I went in to Sears and put a “mother’s ring” on layaway. I did chores and raised money any way I could to buy that ring. The lady at Sears let me pay $3 a week until I paid it off. I love my mom, and no gifts will ever be good enough to show her how much I care.
As I was thinking about Mother’s Day, I thought I would help some of you out. I realize most of you who read my column don’t need to know this, but since this hits the paper on Thursday, maybe clip it out of the paper or send the online link to those younger in your family who, perhaps, need to know the things I’m about to share. I found these online and they are quite accurate.
What Moms Do NOT Want For Mother’s Day:
Pepper spray, a Taser or a gift certificate for self-defense classes.
A Weight Watchers membership.
Underwear that comes in plastic packaging (I rolled laughing on this one).
Anything related to cleaning the house (unless it’s a gift card for a cleaning service).
Dinner out... at McDonald’s.
New tires or a gift certificate for an oil change.
Wrinkle/anti-aging cream.
I would be remiss if I only gave you a list of what mom’s don’t want. Let me tell you a few things that mom’s DO want and would love and appreciate:
A “free day.” No responsibilities; no being the cook, cleaner, chauffeur, problem-solver, grocery shopper, chef, etc. Just a day for herself. (This means you can’t text or call her and ask her about any of this stuff, either.)
Time with family. This is the gift that is my No. 1. I love spending time with my kids and grandkids.
Being pampered. Draw mom a bubble bath and let her enjoy it. No knocking on the door; no standing outside the door, having an argument; no asking if mom is “almost done.” Nothing beats a good pedicure, either. Just a thought.
Acknowledgement. Just take time to tell mom you love her and appreciate all she does.
A handwritten note/card.
Clean the house (or your room, at least).
Wash her car (and clean the inside also.)
Let her take a nap.
There is no way any of us can ever get a gift that shows our mom how much she means to us... but we can sure try.
My grandmother had a framed poem that she gave her mom in 1928. She got it back when her mom passed away, and then I got it when Mongoes passed away. I’ll close with this.
Dearest Mother, so kind so true
Would that I could open my heart to you
To tell you something I want you to know,
Of your wonderful love I cherish so.
But words seem cold at their very best,
And it makes one wonder how to express
The feeling of reverence for a mother like you,
Who shares our joys and sorrow, too.
I cannot forget your sweet, tender care
Which hovered around me, with you always there
To guide and protect and cheer me along
When the world seemed dark, and everything wrong.
But you understand, don’t you, mother of mine,
For I see your smile, and it looks divine
And the nod of your head makes it easy for me
To tell you I love you, as sure as can be.
Happy Mother’s Day!