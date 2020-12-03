“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go ...” And so it begins: the season of all seasons! A lot of folks already have their decorations up. I was blessed to have kids who came home for Thanksgiving to help set all of mine up and by all, I mean ... I could have a garage sale of just Christmas decorations and make a killing but I would never do that. You can never have too much Christmas!
Growing up, we had a silver tinsel tree, the one with pom branches, complete with red balls and the color wheel. I loved that tree. Even though the color wheel was kind of loud as it turned, the magic of seeing the color changes on the silver tree.....breathtaking. Lots of good memories! A few years ago, I was talking with Sherri Morgan, the infamous, long-time band director at Hallsville HS and “queen of Canton”. I mentioned to her if she ever saw one of those trees at Canton, to buy it and I would pay her back. A few weeks later, she brought me a silver tree; said she “found it” in her attic and she gave it to me. What a sweet and precious gift. I have red balls hanging on it and it is surrounded by various toys.....a bear that was my dad’s when he was little, a toy car and little doll that my grandmother, Mongoes, gave to my kids when they were little. It is my “memory” place in the house and I love it. Thank you, Mrs. Morgan!
Christmas at my grandmother’s house (Mongoes) was always a treat and a lesson in frugality. Dad would go out in the pasture and find a cedar tree and cut it down and bring it in and set it up in her living room. We would put the BIG colored lights on the tree, she had some ornaments from years past we would hang and then her favorite thing was....icicles. You know, the ones you could get 4 packages for a dollar; thin strips of silver that would glisten and gleam against the lights. Oh, how we loved throwing those icicles on the tree; no rhyme or reason to it, really; just lots of shiny fun hanging on the tree. The kicker, however, was that after Christmas, Mongoes would make us take the icicles off the tree so that she could re-use them the following year. May I just say that taking icicles OFF of the tree is not nearly as fun as putting them ON the tree.
Mongoes always had a bowl of ribbon candy; bright colors, different shapes, and 200% sugar. Being the frugal woman she was, she would eat a piece every day during December.....just one piece. That way, it lasted all holiday season. Some years, she would spring for a bag of chocolate cream drops and then she had TWO different types of candy to enjoy and enjoy she did! The little things always meant SO MUCH to Mongoes. (I think that’s where I get it from; little things mean the world to me). And then, she had her fruitcake (the square Stuckey’s one that I shared about a few weeks back). I did not partake in that. She had that all to herself!
When we would get together at her house to open gifts, it was always a magical event that took some time. You see, in the Walsh family, we start with the youngest and each person opens one gift. We go around the room, by age, and everyone watches that person open their gift. We all “oooo” and “aahhh” at everything. Then, we start back over again.
We all enjoyed watching Mongoes open her gifts. We all knew what we had gotten her so, from time to time, she would open up a gift near the end of our opening and exclaim “Oh! This is just what I wanted!” We would look at each other, knowing WE had not given her the gift she had just opened, and we would ask, “Mongoes, who gave you that?” She would laugh and say “I got it for myself, wrapped it up and put it under the tree!” We loved that she did that!
Mongoes never had a whole lot but we never really knew that. She made us feel like she had a million dollars. She always had time to play make believe with me when I was little and with Fancy when she came along. I can’t tell you how many times Fancy would come back to mom and dad’s house and we could smell her before we saw her. The scent of talcum power and Evening in Paris perfume still lives in my memory.....and in Fancy’s! “Me and Mongoes were playing!” Fancy would exclaim as she came through the door. Mongoes was never too busy to visit and play; never too tired to work and never too uninterested to listen. She was my best friend growing up and I miss her still, even though she’s been gone for years.
So, as I look at my silver tree with the red balls, I shall think back on growing up... when times were simple. Sometimes, my heart yearns for a cedar tree with big colored lights...and icicles. So, as the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season begins, even as things aren’t the same this year because of the times we are living in, remember this: it’s the little things that matter most so make the most of every day you have with family and friends.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go see if I can find some ribbon candy and chocolate covered cream drops.....and probably eat more than one piece and maybe, just maybe, throw a few icicles on my tree, just for fun! Merry Christmas, Mongoes!