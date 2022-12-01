Is your family a family of movie watchers? Our family is, although we don’t always agree on what the “best” movie is. Deke and his family are old western aficionados. John Wayne is their hero. Ryker keeps up on the new releases, especially anything that Marvel puts out. Fancy and her bunch watch the classics. Jerry and I rarely go to the movies and are content to watch the same movies 476 times. (If you ever run in to Jerry, ask him how many times he’s seen the original “Top Gun” or “Pirates of the Caribbean.”)
However, holiday time brings with it movies that our whole family agrees upon. So, consider me your “Siskel and Ebert” for movie reviews and suggestions for this holiday season. (If you don’t know who Siskel and Ebert are... well, I just aged myself again).
You can’t beat National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation.” One of the funniest movies ever. Cousin Eddie is my favorite! If you’re looking for that special gift for someone, “Jelly of the Month” club is a great idea; just ask Clark Griswold. LOL!
“Home Alone” is always a win. The shenanigans that Kevin McAlister pulls are funny, but my favorite part of the “Home Alone” movies (“Home Alone 2: Lost In New York”) is the scene in the toy store. I won’t spoil it for you (if you haven’t seen it) but the toy store owner gives Kevin two turtle dove ornaments. He tells Kevin “Turtle doves are a symbol of friendship and love. Keep one, and give the other to a very special person. As long as each of you has your turtle dove, you will be friends forever.”
Several years ago, I gave a turtledove to three couples who we celebrated a Christmas season party with every year. I played the clip from the “Home Alone” movie before giving them their turtle dove. We don’t get together now like we did; we’ve lost Tommy Miller and Bob White from our group; and I have to admit — every year, when we put up our “family” tree, my three turtle-doves (Miller, Strickland, White) still have a place of honor on our tree. We are now and forever will be “friends forever.”
If you are a music lover, an over-looked favorite movie of mine is “The Preacher’s Wife.” If you don’t love good music, then you may think it’s a sleeper, but when you have the incredible Whitney Houston as a lead and the Georgia Mass Choir joining in at the end with Lionel Richie at the piano — it is musical magic!
There are classics like “White Christmas,” “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “Holiday Inn” that some people watch every single year. There are cartoon classics like “Rudolph,” “Frosty” and “Charlie Brown.”
Then there are remakes of some classics. Normally, I rarely like remakes because if the first one is epic, why remake it? But, there are a few that I enjoy the re-do as much as I do the classic. “Miracle on 34th Street” came out in 1947, but a remake was done in 1994. Both are amazing!
If you want to feel your age, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” first came out in cartoon version in 1966. I was 5 years old then. Good grief! It is a classic, never to be replicated, but I have to admit — in 2000, Jim Carey brought new life to the role of the Grinch and I love it as well.
“Elf” is another movie and Will Farrell shines. “A Christmas Story” is a classic everyone needs to watch as well. “Polar Express” — love it!
The Hallmark movies are great. My youngest would disagree because he says they are SO predictable, but I think that’s why I like them. Boy meets girl, they fall in love, a misunderstanding or a circumstance happens and they separate, only to realize they belong together and, in the end, they all live happily ever after.
So, dig out some time within the next month and watch a movie or seven with your family. Laugh. Cry. Sing. Just be together with those you love.
“Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” — Santa, “The Polar Express”