We had a business meeting at our church this past Sunday evening. It began at 5 p.m. and ended at 6:15 p.m. During that time, we voted on new members, adopted the upcoming fiscal year budget, agreed upon all new members on committees, sang five songs and most exciting... voted in our new pastor! Welcome, Dr. Andrew Hebert and family!
This business meeting was a work of art! There was a lot of business conducted in an hour and 15 minutes (and great music to boot!) It was run like a well-oiled machine. Back in the ‘70s, we had a business meeting every month. If you were raised in a Southern Baptist church, you know what I’m talking about.
The church I spent my teen years in was famous (actually, infamous) for their monthly business meetings. As youth, we couldn’t wait to get there because never was there such a display of disorganization and adults acting immature. Sad to say, but so very true. Shame on us for finding it entertaining, but we were teenagers, so... The crowds were usually bigger than an average Sunday morning service.
The pastor did not know much about parliamentary procedure and so that, in itself, was a problem. There was always something that was brought “in the form of a motion” from anyone who wanted to speak up about something. No committee had met about it — a lot of times no discussion had been made with the pastor prior to; it was a free-for-all.
A disgruntled older man would stand up on one side and make a motion for something insignificant, his friend would second and then... time for discussion. Oh my goodness! Men on the other side of the church would stand up and basically lambast the person who made the motion. Voices were loud! People were talking over other people, and our poor pastor just stood there, not knowing how to handle it.
To be honest, I’m not sure how many of the motions ever passed. In fact, I’m not sure if they were ever voted on. It was just a lot of yelling and grown people acting like children.
Now, don’t get me wrong; we had a good church. Most of the men involved were deacons, ushers, Sunday School teachers, etc. Why did they act like that? I have no idea.
I know as a teenager, it was entertaining, but at the same time, something always gnawed at me afterwards; like something just didn’t make sense. It was almost like something awful that you see in a book or magazine and yet you can’t stop looking at it. Shame on those men, and shame on me and my friends for being “entertained” by such a travesty!
What is my point? I’m so thankful that my kids never had to see anything like that when growing up in church, and I’m grateful that, at age 61, I got to witness what I did this past Sunday evening. So much love, respect, organization in a church business meeting; the Lord was truly glorified.
There are several lessons that can be learned from what I’ve shared:
Business meetings in churches (or anywhere, I suppose) should be handled in the correct way.
Rules and regulations should be followed, and those in charge should know those R&R’s ahead of time.
Music should ALWAYS be involved in a business meeting.
Perhaps one or two business meetings per year is enough.
“Whatever you do in word or in deed, do all to the glory of God.” Colossians 3:17. This includes church business meetings. Thank you to the leadership of Mobberly for honoring the Lord... even in a business meeting.