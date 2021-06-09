This week marks the first official week of school; no, you didn’t read that incorrectly. I’m talking Vacation Bible School. Ah, the memories of VBS.
Have you ever heard of a “circuit riding” preacher? He was a person who travelled to different communities each week to preach the gospel. Well, when my kids were growing up, they were “circuit riding” VBS attenders. Usually, the churches around Hallsville would scatter their dates out so that everyone didn’t have VBS the same week and my kids would also attend VBS in Waskom where my mom was usually teaching.
Back in the “olden” days, there was usually one theme that everyone used for VBS. It wasn’t near the production it is these days. (A few years back at the church we attended, Mike Thibodeaux, one of our faithful and creative church members, built a real submarine; I kid you not.) The decorations, the fun music and choreography—everything has been elevated and it is truly an amazing time for kids.
But, if I’m being honest, there’s something that I miss about the “old school” VBS days. Let’s walk through a typical morning of VBS together back when I was growing up.
Children would start to arrive around 7:30 a.m. Teachers would be standing out in the blazing sun with a big sign that let kids know what grade was where (1st, 2nd, 3rd, etc.). The pastor or VBS director would choose “helpers” each morning and we all wanted, so badly, to be chosen. Helpers were needed for carrying in the American flag, the Christian flag and the Bible. At 8 a.m. sharp, the prelude music would begin (usually something march-like; for instance “God of Our Fathers”) and the flag bearers and Bible carrier would march in first and take their stations at the front. Then came the kids, grade by grade, everyone sitting in their assigned seats.
Once everyone was in and the piano would stop, the pastor would say “Good morning, boys and girls” to which we would reply “good morning!” to the top of our lungs. We would then say our pledges; first to the American flag which would be prefaced with the pastor saying “Attention. Salute. Pledge” and then we would all join together in: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands. One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Then we would sing one verse of “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”
Then the pledge to the Christian flag ; Attention. Salute. Pledge. “I pledge allegiance to the Christian flag and to the Savior for whose kingdom it stands. One brotherhood, uniting all mankind in service and in love.” Cue one verse of “Onward Christian Soldiers.”
And finally, the pledge to the Bible; Attention. Salute. Pledge. “I pledge allegiance to the Bible, God’s Holy Word and will make it a lamp unto my feet, a light unto my path and will hide its word in my heart that I might not sin against God.” Everyone would join in singing “The B-I-B-L-E”.
After the pledges, we weren’t verbally told to “sit down”. The piano would play a series of chords that plainly stated “listen, sit down”. When it was time to stand later on, the piano would play “listen, stand up!” I still remember these chords to this day and sometimes think I need to incorporate them in my choir classroom.
We would take up an offering each day to give to missionaries (we were Baptists so we always take up an offering) and then we would go to our classes. Usually the offering was “boys against girls” and sometimes, we weighed the offering on a scale. Pennies were bothersome to count so I think we stopped that “tradition”.
There were Bible stories told with flannel graph boards and cut-out characters, crafts to be made out of popsicle sticks and felt and glue, snacks which consisted of vanilla sandwich cookies and watered down Kool-Aid, but it was the best week ever! Stories about Zaccheus, Jonah and the Whale- never got old!
At the end of the week, we would have a big service where our parents would come and see all the crafts we had made that week, meet our teachers, etc.
Two of my granddaughters will be “circuit riding” VBS members over the next few weeks; my daughter is in charge of choreography at her VBS. If you are a parent or grandparent, look around and find a VBS for your child to attend. Selfless people who love kiddos volunteer to make this week memorable and there is no better way to kick start your summer than with a good ol’ VBS.
I think I’m going to go grab a few cookies and some Kool-Aid and direct myself, by way of those infamous chords on the piano, to “listen, sit down” and read the story of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego one more time.
— Dawn Dillard is a proud East Texas gal who loves all things southern especially cooking, music and family. She can be reached via email at DLDplays88@aol.com.