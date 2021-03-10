I have always prided myself in trying to look at things in life with the “glass half full” perspective and most of the time, I think I am successful. But, I must admit, there are a few times that, no matter how hard I try, I just can’t seem to make that happen. Examples: COVID, teaching choir online, eating baked fish, eating green leafy vegetables; try as I may to understand these things or find a positive in them is just very “glass half empty” to me.
Another such thing is coming up this weekend. They say confession is good for the soul, so I’m confessing this to you in hopes that maybe it will help me face my negativity this year. What am I talking about? Daylight Saving Time.
I always feel cheated the second Sunday in March because I lose something, due to no fault of my own, and it just really affects my life for days after its occurrence. I mean, what did I do to make it to where an hour of my life is just stolen away? I’ve always tried to live a good and decent life and I certainly have not stolen anything (to my knowledge) for no apparent reason at all and yet, DST (“dissed”, as I like to call it) gets to waltz right in every year and steal an hour of my time.
What are the pros to DST? According to some things I read online (which we know is always the truth), one positive to DST is that it shifts summer daylight to the evening hours when it can be enjoyed more. Ok. Maybe enjoyed more if you live in Montana but in Texas, the evening hours are the hottest hours. Ain’t nobody enjoying that.
Another reason in favor of DST: it saves energy because people don’t use their lights as much in the evening because it stays light longer. True. But, may I interject that while you may have every light off in the house, your air conditioner, refrigerator, five ceiling fans and three pedestal fans will be running three times as much.
Reason number three: you get more work done. Correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t there always 24 hours in a day? If I work a 9-5 job...just sayin’; it matters not if I start or end my day in the dark or daylight, I’m still responsible for working 9-5 and I don’t grow any extra hours by setting my clock forward in March.
I liken DST taking my hour away to this: I love McDonald’s sweet tea.
L-O-V-E, love it! What if I drove up to McDonald’s in Hallsville and my favorite people who work there (shout out to Chris and Mary) took my order and then said “Sorry, Dawn, but we decided to take away your sweet tea. How about some unsweet tea? You can probably feel more productive and even though we know you love sweet tea, we are going to take it away anyway.” Well, shame on them. I don’t ask for much when I drive through McDonald’s; just my Egg McMuffin and my sweet tea. Why, then, would you take my sweet tea away? Same with time in the spring. Why take it away?
I think that this year, I’m going to give it another go of trying to see the positive this coming weekend. In preparation, I will be going to bed 15 minutes earlier each night this week so that I don’t feel cheated on Saturday night. For you people that say “just set your clocks ahead on Saturday at 8 p.m. and then by bedtime, you won’t even miss it.” Clearly, you people don’t know me well. I will miss it.
I will always miss it because (a) I go to bed close to 8 p.m.; (b) I will wake up several times in the night and look at the clock and think “that time is inaccurate”; and (c) I rather enjoy hating Daylight Savings Time.....at least until I get past it in a few weeks and then, I shall start my countdown to Nov. 7, 2021 when I get my hour back (that is the same day, by the way, that my oldest son will turn 40.) Let’s get ready to party!!!!