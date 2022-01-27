Jerry was speaking with someone the other day and she was telling him how much she enjoyed reading my column. That’s always nice to hear. Then she followed it up by saying “I didn’t know Dawn was so old-fashioned.” I’m not sure I’m old-fashioned... perhaps just getting old.
I enjoy writing about things I know about: food, family, growing up in the South, etc. Some things I look back on seem so simple and endearing to me now, but back then?
The other day I heard a teacher talking to his students and he asked if anyone had a landline phone in their house. One of the students immediately blurted out: “What’s that?” Oh, my dear little kittens! You haven’t lived until you’ve dealt with a landline phone. Let me share my memories of our phone when I was growing up.
First of all, the phone sat on the kitchen bar. The way our house was laid out, the kitchen was the hub of the house, so it only made sense to have the phone there. However, if you wanted any privacy while talking on the phone, everyone had to either leave the kitchen/living area or, do what we did — put a phone cord on the phone that would reach from our house to Shreveport if you travelled the right roads. I swear, we could take the phone all over the house! We also had an extremely long cord on the receiver. I’m not sure why we needed one on the receiver and the phone, but such was the phone in our house. We did not have a phone that hung on the kitchen wall, although I knew several people who did. Ours just sat on the bar with the phone book under it. Phone book? Another column for another day.
How many of you remember being on a party line? We were on one for years on our Louisiana phone. Yes, we had a Texas line and a Louisiana line. The homeplace is on the state line road in Bethany. The house is located on the Texas side of the road, and Louisiana is on the other side. Because my brother attended school in Shreveport for a few years, we had both phone lines — Texas and Louisiana. Mom and dad still do! If you think that’s confusing, you should try to explain why you have a Texas driver’s license but your mailing address is Bethany, La. It’s a nightmare!
Long distance calls. These didn’t matter too much to me until I started dating one Jerry Dillard from Waskom who was a senior at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. We were allowed to talk twice a week (Sunday night and Wednesday night, after 9 p.m.) for 10 minutes. That’s when the rates were the cheapest.
Kids don’t think about time limits or costs of talking on a phone these days. Most kids get cell phones before they reach middle school (which is a soapbox I could stand on and preach for quite some time). Talking nowadays is unlimited, and you can talk outside, talk in your car, pretty much anywhere. I thought it was cool when I could drag the phone to my bedroom and talk; never could I take it to the car (although as long as the cord was, I probably could have.)
Rotary dial. By the time, you dialed 1 plus area code plus the phone number, you were tired and really didn’t feel like talking anymore. Today, we don’t memorize phone numbers or look them up; we go to “contacts” or “recently called” and hit one button.
Don’t get me wrong; I enjoy the convenience of cell phones, but nothing will ever take the place of lying on your back, receiver to your ear, twirling the phone cord around and chatting about life and all it has to offer... all within 10 minutes, twice a week.