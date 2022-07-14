If you are a church-goer, you’ve probably noticed how there are some sermons that really hit home with you more than others. Some hit home in a convicting sort of way; others conjure up wonderful memories.
This past Sunday, our pastor was preaching out of the book of Mark. He came to Mark 5:36 and said “These six words could be some of the most powerful words we can ever encounter: Do Not Be Afraid! Only Believe!”
If I’m being honest (and confessing in print to all of you), my mind went to personal examples (not spiritual) of how these six words have impacted my life.
When I was little, like maybe 4 years old or so, I remember loving to be in the water! My dad would be in the water and I would stand on the side of the pool, wanting SO badly to jump in, but I was afraid. Dad would open his arms wide and say “Go ahead and jump! I’ve got you!” That’s a paraphrase example of the scripture in Mark. I believed my dad would catch me... and he did... every time.
Fast forward to now having grandkids of my own who love the water as well. They all want to jump from the side of the pool or a wonderful friends “cliff pool,” as the kids call it. Kim Bobo is one of my former Sunday School girls (during her teen years, and now she’s a mother of four). Each year, when our family has our July 4th week, Kim (and Marc) graciously allow us to come over to their home and swim with the family. They have a “cliff” that you can jump off of, and this year, ALL of the grandkids (even the 2-year-old with the help of “Bo”/Jerry) jumped off the cliff. None of them were afraid, because they believed that one of the adults out in the water would be there to catch them/help them. “Do Not Be Afraid! Only Believe!”
I’ve had times in my life when I’ve been afraid; afraid for my kids with life decisions and situations; afraid as I see parents getting older; afraid of what the future holds as far as our country. A lot of us deal with things in life that are “scary.”
Sometimes words are easy to say and hard to believe or live out. I can’t remember how many times in life that I’ve told a friend, a family member, a student... ”It’s all gonna be fine! You’re worrying about nothing!” Yet, I turn around and feel fearful when I see the news, hear about a loved one who isn’t doing well physically, stand at a graveside of someone I cared about. The old saying “Do as I say, not as I do” comes to mind, I suppose.
We all have times when we are afraid of things, but we have the wonderful promise on how to deal with that fear... Only Believe! Yeah right! OK! Only Believe! WAY easier said than done, and if you don’t have a personal relationship with the Lord, life can be scary. Even those of us who DO have a personal relationship with God — life still throws us curveballs, but... Do Not Be Afraid! Only Believe!
There are two old hymns/songs I grew up with. Many times, the words pass us by when we are younger, but the older I get and the more “in tune” I get with lyrics, the sweeter these songs become.
“I don’t know about tomorrow. I just live from day to day. I don’t borrow from its sunshine, for its skies may turn to gray. I don’t worry o’er the future, for I know what Jesus said and today, I walk beside Him, for He knows what is ahead. Many things about tomorrow I don’t seem to understand, but I know who holds tomorrow and I know who holds my hand.”
And then a simple little chorus I learned as a child in church: “Only believe. Only believe. All things are possible. Only believe!”
Do Not Be Afraid! Only Believe!