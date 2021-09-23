Grantland Rice, great American sportswriter, is credited with the phrase “For when the One Great Scorer comes to mark against your name, He writes not that you won or lost, but how you played the game!” Red Sanders, former UCLA football coach decades ago, was remembered telling his team “Men, winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.” (Vince Lombardi used this quote a lot). And one of my local “adopted” sons (by that, I mean, I love him like he’s mine) Tom Patterson, has told me numerous times “It’s not whether you win or lose; it’s whether you win.” If you know Tom, this doesn’t shock you. Ha!
We all have our views on winning/losing/playing the game. When I was in grade school, I loved Fridays because those were days filled with spelling bees and math relays. You remember those, right? Spelling bees — we would choose teams and the teacher would go to each team, one person at a time, and call out a spelling word from the weeks list. If you got it right, you got a point. If you got it wrong, the other team could steal. I was always chosen first on these teams (no brag, just fact.) Math relays worked pretty much the same way. The teacher would write a math problem on each side of the chalkboard (showing my age, huh; chalkboard!) Again, we would have teams, and when she said “go!” the first person on each team would run up to the chalkboard and work out the problem (you always had to “show your work”). Whoever finished first and got the correct answer would get a point for the team. Again, I was chosen first the majority of the time for these games.
Step outside to the playground, where fun games like Red Rover, kickball and running relay races were being played. Teams were chosen, and yes, I was picked last. Athletic games were not my thing, and even as an elementary kid, it was quite obvious that sports were not in my skill set. Whether it was inside the classroom or outside on the playground, however, I’m not so sure we, as kids, were as focused on winning as we were having fun and being on the same team as our friends. Of course, this is coming from my now 60-year-old perspective.
It’s amazing how time can do that to your thoughts on things.
We have grandchildren who are now old enough to be participating in various activities where there are “winners” and “non-winners.” (I choose that term over “losers”; again, a thing that comes with age.) Our grandson, Asher, plays football and basketball; his sister, Teegan, plays soccer and basketball, and another granddaughter, Sloane, has begun the Dillard tradition of showing livestock. When I get a report on the games that have been played on a Saturday or how the pig did in the show ring at a jackpot show, I ask how they, the grandkids, did and then I always say “Did you have fun?” The answer is always a resounding “Yes!” and to me, that’s what is most important. Jerry and I were talking about this the other day, and I was sharing with him my grandmotherly thoughts on winning and losing — to which he looked at me sideways and said “Well, I’m here to tell ya; if I’m involved in something, I’m out to win!” I guess he hasn’t mellowed much in his grandfather status just yet.
What’s the point, you may ask? To be honest, I’m not sure there is one other than to say this: if your child or grandchild is involved in any extracurricular activity, cheer them on. Encourage them to always do their best with a good attitude and to treat others as they would want to be treated. Sure, not winning first place, the big trophy or a blue ribbon can be disappointing, but learn from it, continue to work hard, be positive and above all, have fun!
I think a great quote to live by is this: “Winners are not people who never fail but people who never give up.” (credited to Edwin Louis Cole). So, I guess, if we mesh Mr. Rice, Mr. Sanders and Tom Patterson’s quotes together, we would have something like “It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you never, ever give up. Never giving up is not everything; it’s the only thing. Then, and only then, are you a true winner.”