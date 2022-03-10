Do you have a memory that is attached to a certain smell? I have several. Some are good, some are just, well, memories. But, every time I smell certain scents, my mind goes to that special place in my mind.
Coming home from high school and walking through the front door and smelling cabbage and salmon patties. Yeah. This is one that hits my mind and says “How could a person ever eat something that smells like THAT,” but that memory also makes me think about how I never came in the front door from school without mom having something already cooking for supper. She always planned ahead and always had our supper started when I walked in the door in the afternoon.
Evening In Paris perfume. Remember the blue bottles it came in? Mongoes (my grandmother) loved getting the gift packs with the powder and perfume. Of course, as she did with everything, Mongoes used it VERY sparingly and by the time Fancy was old enough to go play “dress up” with Mongoes, she probably had half a dozen sets she was “saving” for a special occasion (kind of like the drawer full of brand new gowns she was saving for the hospital, in case she ever went). We would tell Fancy when she would go to play with Mongoes: “Fancy, just use a little bit of the powder and perfume.” Do you remember the cartoon “Peanuts” when PigPen would walk and tufts of dirt would “poof” up from the ground? Well, that’s what would happen when Fancy would come home from playing at Mongoes. We could smell her before we could see her, and she would assure us that “me and Mongoes just used a LITTLE bit” while we looked at her ghostly white face (thanks to the powder). But, oh how I wish my granddaughters could have played with Mongoes and smelled, correction, REAKED of Evening in Paris perfume and powder.
The smell of sulphur always makes me think of a wonderful RV vacation out west we took with my parents when the kids were younger. The beauty of an RV is you can pull over and sleep anywhere you’d like. We had been travelling and were tired, so we found a nice quite place outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado to pull over and spend the night. About 2 a.m., we all woke up to the gosh-awful smell of sulphur. Little did we know we were near a sulphur pit/cave/whatever, but we wasted little time packing up and leaving! But, looking back and remembering that vacation and all the fun we had... sulphur’s smell actually makes me smile!
I attended third grade in Logansport, Louisiana. My dad was a pastor at Shiloh then and that was the closest school for me to go to. We had the wooden desks with the lid that lifted up (anyone else remember those?). Our teacher was teaching a lesson on something boring, and I wanted to make an art project so I had my lid up on my desk and was proceeding to glue different shapes of construction paper on a big piece of manila paper inside my desk. At some point the glue stopped coming out and so I squeezed hard... which made the top pop off and glue went ALL OVER the front of my red dress I was wearing. These memories etch themselves in to your mind... in vivid, living color! I was mortified.
Of course, the lid to my desk came slamming down, and when the teacher walked back there and saw what had happened, she allowed everyone else to take a bathroom/water break. She got paper towels and wiped as much of the excess glue off as she could and then... I stood directly in front of the classroom radiator to dry my dress. Well, I didn’t know any better and clearly, the teacher wasn’t thinking, because after about 20 minutes, my dress was dry... and stiff as cardboard! To this day, if I’m around anyone using Elmer’s glue, I quickly turn and walk the opposite direction.
I can remember walking in to Mamaw’s house and smelling fried potatoes on top of the stove and buttermilk biscuits in the oven. I remember the smell of fresh soap after my dad would shave (every day; with a mug full of soap and a brush he would “lather” together). I remember the smell of Johnson’s baby lotion on my kiddos after a fresh bath. I remember smelling fresh flowers out of the yard, especially narcissus.
So, whether it’s “pleasing to the nostrils” or “stings the nostrils,” don’t ever overlook smells. Take the time to stop and enjoy the smells of the good things in life, and when you come across a “not so wonderful” scent, take inventory of where you are and who you are with because, one day, when you smell that same fragrance again, it will, more than likely, conjure up a wonderful memory!
I’m going to light up a Yankee candle and enjoy having four granddaughters in my house for the weekend! Now that’s a memory I will cherish and want to relive time and time again. The only decision to be made is: McIntosh Apple, White Strawberry Bellini or Fresh Lime and Cilantro! Mmmmm! I can’t go wrong with any of those smells!
— Dawn Dillard is a proud East Texas gal who loves all things southern especially cooking, music and family. She can be reached via email at DLDplays88@aol.com.