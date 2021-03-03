The older I get, the more I realize, at times, I sound “old.” For instance, I was thinking the other day that “easier may not always mean better.” Gosh! That sounds like something one of my grandmothers would have said. Let me explain.
I was the editor of our high school yearbook and newspaper my senior year. We didn’t have computers back then, so every story, every picture, every page, was done by hand. We had this type of graph paper that we would draw boxes on; 2x2, 2x4 etc. and all of our print/photos would fit inside those boxes. It was like putting together a puzzle to get everything to fit.
Think about it; every page done by hand. When we would sell ads for our yearbook, it was done “in person.” Now, before you start drawing angel wings and halos on my picture, the most fun part about selling ads (if I’m being totally honest) was getting out of school. I mean, get out all day, go hit up a half a dozen businesses or so and then eat at Neely’s in Marshall; best days ever! But, there was also something very personal about walking in a business, looking the person in the eye, introducing yourself and actually having a conversation, face to face about why you were there that made the day of selling ads fun as well.
Throughout the pandemic, I think a lot of people would agree that one of the things that has been missed is the person to person contact. Oh sure, we’ve been able to have school “virtually”, but I can tell you from a teacher stand point, it’s not the same as being with your students in the classroom.
It’s part of human nature to want to have contact with other humans. Now, some of us don’t need as much human contact as others do, but we all still need it. Again, some of this has been from necessity but I also know, for myself personally, that some things I do now are because they are “easier;” so, I give you the statement one more time; “easier may not always mean better.”
I’m a fan of Amazon. Not just a fan; I’m a frequent flyer, gold card carrying, “I drank the Kool-aid” lover of Amazon. But, as I was thinking about all of this (I do lots of thinking, by the way), I was reminded of some things I (we) used to do that we don’t any more and I’m not sure that’s such a good thing in all instances.
Do you remember “Black Friday” shopping when it was really on Friday? After Thanksgiving lunch each year, while the guys watched the Cowboys play football (in between naps), my mom and I would get the newspaper (the printed kind, not online version) and we would go sale ad by sale ad, making our “hit list” for what was going to take place the next morning. We would then organize our list by the time the stores were going to open. Montgomery Wards (one of our favorites) usually opened around 5 a.m. so we would get there at 4:30 a.m. and stand outside the door, waiting to be one of the first ones to get our “deal of a lifetime.”
We would go from store to store to store and come home fulfilled. Not only had we spent time together, but we had gotten some pretty incredible deals and we took the time to hand select gifts for our family and friends.
Fast forward to today. I get my bunch to make a list and I go to www.amazon.com and with a few clicks...I’m done Christmas shopping. In a few days, the boxes arrive, I wrap and shopping is finished. While this is “easier”, is it really better? I mean, perusing stores and finding that “perfect” gift for someone—it’s just so satisfying; knowing that time, thought and effort went in to the gift; how do you put a price tag on that?
Today, with computers and cell phones, we shoot someone a text and say “Happy Birthday.” Not always does this happen because we actually remembered their birthday, but because we saw it on some social media platform and then went “Oh heck! I forgot it was her birthday” then with a click...we are done.
Do you remember how great it was to get an actual paper birthday card in the mail? Granted, cards these days cost what a gift costs, but there are cheaper cards that can be found and when all else fails...paper and pen. I’ve always been a fan of writing and so every year for my birthday or Christmas, I would get stationary. (Yes, youngsters would be questioning what the heck that is at this point). Stationary was matching paper and envelopes and you would/could write letters to people.
As I’m typing this, I’m looking at a box of stationary that belonged to my sweet mother-in-law. It has a little girl at the bottom that is surrounded by flowers. It’s so “Burniece” and it makes me smile.
So, while I have fallen in to the “send a text/shop online/quicker and easier is better” mentality, I think I’m going to try to start going back to the “old way” of doing some things. Click lists for grocery shopping is definitely not a bad thing, but I prefer to make my list and walk up and down the aisles in the grocery store.
This year, I’m going to try to do some of my Christmas shopping from somewhere other than Amazon (I mean, I can’t quit ‘cold turkey,” can I?). I’m going to check out a local dollar store and find some stationary or a box of cards and maybe sit down and hand write a few and mail them. I’m going to treat myself to some “retail therapy” and just enjoy walking up and down aisles in stores, looking for nothing in particular but maybe finding something absolutely perfect for someone very particular.
As for the here and now; I think I’m going to go and try to find my senior yearbook, go slowly, page by page and reminisce on how many little boxes were drawn and measured, by hand, and then enjoy the finished product. Yep, I’m almost positive that “easier may not always mean better.”