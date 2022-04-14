If you’ve been raised in the South (especially if you’re a Southern Baptist in the South), you know that on Easter Sunday, when the pastor says “He Is Risen!”, the proper response is “He Is Risen Indeed!” Jerry was raised Presbyterian/Methodist. He didn’t get that memo when he was growing up. One Easter after Ryker went away to college, he called to wish us Happy Easter. Jerry answered the phone, and Ryker said, with much exuberance, “He Is Risen!” to which Jerry replied, “Yes, He Is!” Ryker was mortified that Jerry did NOT answer correctly. That has since been rectified.
I have so many wonderful Easter memories. We always went to a “sunrise service” at First Baptist Church in Bethany. Most of the time, my dad and I would walk to the church. Smelling the wisteria, daffodils and other blooming flowers as we walked down State Line Road will forever be in my senses. Mom making me a NEW Easter dress to wear was always a big deal. Waking up to treats from the Easter Bunny and then having a big lunch... all great memories!
As time passes, however, some things change. I don’t go to sunrise service any more; not because I don’t want to, but mainly because we are usually rehearsing for the three services we have on Easter Sunday at Mobberly. I don’t have anyone to do Easter baskets for anyone (although, I suppose, I could do one for Jerry). I DO buy my grandkids a new Easter outfit every year, and we host Easter Sunday lunch. I cook a ham, and mom still brings the dressing and deviled eggs. (Mamaw would always put an olive on her deviled eggs because it “made them look pretty!” Mom does that as well.) We have some type of “congealed” salad (side note: congealed is a weird word, but Southerners know what I’m talking about — any salad whose base is jello or jello-like). We have potatoes, English peas, rolls, some sort of yummy dessert (or three), and then we hide Easter eggs for the grandkids! It’s a fun, family day.
But, the most exciting thing about Easter is the promise of everlasting life because of a Risen Savior.
Growing up, we would ALWAYS sing “Low in the grave He lay, Jesus, my Savior. Waiting the coming day, Jesus my Lord!” And then that rousing, upbeat chorus: “Up from the grave He arose with a might triumph o’er His foes. He arose the victor from the dark domain and He lives forever with His saints to reign. He arose! He arose! Hallelujah, Christ arose!”
Easter is one of my favorite days of the year. The flowers are blooming; there’s lots of great food; great music and sermons at church; great family time. But the thing I love most about Easter is:
“I serve a Risen Savior, He’s in the world today. I know that He is living, whatever men may say. I see His hand of mercy, I hear His voice of cheer, and just the time I need Him, He’s always near.
He lives! He lives! Christmas Jesus lives today. He walks with me and talks with me along life’s narrow way. He lives! He lives! Salvation to impart. You ask me how I know He lives? He lives (if you’re singing along as you read, hold this word for 2 and a half minutes or so) within my heart!”
He Is Risen! He Is Risen Indeed! Happy Easter!