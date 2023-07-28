I love journalism. I’ve always enjoyed reading and writing. I was the editor of our school newspaper and yearbook back in the day. I even went to state in editorial writing and headline writing and got third in state in headline writing.
When I was writing headlines for either UIL contests or our school newspaper, I would read the article FIRST then try to find a catchy headline for the article. Example: If the article were about a 7-year-old student who won the district spelling bee, I may come up with something like “Student correctly spells W-I-N-N-E-R.” I loved headlines.
I saw a headline today, however that made me scratch my head and go “REALLY?” The headline said, and I quote: “Hillary Clinton blames ‘MAGA Republicans’ for making it hot outside during summer.” I kid you not. Now, I won’t get in to the politics of this, but... I’m pretty sure back in the late ‘60s and ‘70s when I was old enough to really be outside in the summer... it was hot. No one knew Hillary, and the whole MAGA movement wasn’t even around. So, who do we blame for the heat back then?
I looked up a few other headlines that have me shaking my head; mostly because I can’t believe someone, somewhere thought these were the best headlines they could come up with.
“Homicide Victims Rarely Talk To Police”
“We hate math” says 4 in 10- a majority of Americans”
“Breathing oxygen linked to staying alive”
“Marijuana issue sent to a joint committee”
“China may be using sea to hide its submarines”
“Federal agents raid gun shop; find weapons”
“A nuclear explosion would be a disaster”
“World bank says poor need more money”
“Northfield plans to plan strategic plan”
“Greenland meteorite may be from space”
“Police begin campaign to run down jay-walkers”
“Cold wave linked to temperatures”
“City unsure why sewer smells”
I could go on and on. But, what does a headline actually do in a newspaper, magazine, etc.? It SHOULD entice you to want to read the article that it is “headlining,” correct?
As I was writing this, that thought hit me like a ton of bricks. In life, what do our “headlines” say about us, and do our “headlines” entice people to want to read what we are about?
Confession time: I have bad road rage. Not to the point of actually running people down or over, but I am a horn-honker and I talk to drivers in the confines of my car when they don’t drive the way I think they should. What kind of “headline” am I writing when I blow my horn? Do the “readers” on the other end of my tirade want to “read” my article?
What about when I have a chance to say something nice, give a compliment, exhort (there’s a good King James Version word) others and yet I put that “much-used, never really needed” word BUT in there. My headline all of a sudden doesn’t make that person want to read any longer. “She’s such a sweet person... BUT...”
So, whether it’s in journalism or in life, our “headlines” should be positive, upbeat and make the “readers” we come in contact with want to read our “article” in it’s entirety.
Proverbs 10:17
“Remaining steadfast and dedicated in your faith allows you to lead by example. You must be open to direction from God in order to continue being a good example of faith.”