The week of July 4th is always a special week. We celebrate, as a nation, our freedom. As a family, we celebrate it being one of two weeks out of the year that we are ALL together... all 13 of us!
Here’s how our week has gone this year. We went to Georgia actually a week before the week OF so we could pick up Georgia grandkids and bring them to Texas. On Saturday, July 1, Fancy and Steven (our daughter and son-in-law) arrived in Texas. We had our monthly “Dillard Family Feed” at Jim and Nancy’s house. Daddy Jack is always in attendance. The food is amazing, and we have a great time visiting.
On Saturday evening, my brother and his family were in from Clinton, Arkansas, so we had pizza at Buckner’s with my dad. We don’t get together often, so it was a wonderful time to visit and catch up.
On Sunday, we all went to church, followed by lunch at Papacita’s. Sunday evening, we had a wedding shower for our nephew Jake and his soon-to-be bride Jessy. James and Carol Greer hosted the event at their home, and even though it was hot, there was a lot of good food and great visiting.
On Monday, we went “bum pool swimming” at the “cliff pool.” Let me translate: “bum pool swimming” is when you have a friend who has a pool and you “bum” some time to utilize their pool. Marc and Kim Bobo are always SO sweet to allow our family to do this. Our grandson, years ago, named their pool the “cliff pool” because they have a cliff/waterfall feature that you can jump from.
Tuesday was July 4. We grilled ribs, chicken and sausage, and had potato salad, baked beans, rolls and deviled eggs. This was my first year to make deviled eggs, and they turned out pretty good, if I do say so myself. It was a bit of a bittersweet thing to do because my mom always made the deviled eggs. She’s no longer with us physically, but I know she will always be with us in our memories. I got to use my deviled egg tray that we got as a wedding gift... back in 1980. First time to use it!
Wednesday, all the girls went to bake and decorate cookies with our sweet friends Tiffany and Emily. SO MUCH FUN! That afternoon, the guys went to the “escape room” in Longview.
Thursday, my birthday, we went to Bethany to walk over the home place and walk through mom and dad’s house. It’s a very empty feeling going back to the home place when the people that made it “home” aren’t there any more.
Today, (Friday) is “cliff pool” day again. We will eat together, do laundry to pack the Georgia crew back up, and enjoy one more evening together.
It’s a chaotic and busy week. The house is usually a wreck, food is in abundance and we are tired at the end of it. Games are played around the dining room table and laughter rings loudly all throughout the house. It’s one of the best weeks of the year because I have all my “kittens” together and for this proud mom and “D”... it’s all worth it.
Faith, freedom and family. #Blessings