My dad turned 83 this past Tuesday. I love my dad. I’m what you could call a “daddy’s girl”. We act and think alike in a lot of ways. My dad is a former Army drill sergeant and a Baptist preacher; quite a combination, don’t you think? He is a no-nonsense kind of man that spoke so many truths in to my life as I was growing up; some of which, at the time, seemed to not make much sense but boy, do they make sense now.
Here’s an example or two: when dad said we were leaving for church at 8:30, my brother and I knew that meant to be in the car at 8:20. Baptist Army sergeant math: 8:30=8:20. Simple, right? When Jerry and I first married, it was our first Sunday to go to church together as a married couple. We discussed on Saturday night what time we would be leaving. I told him “Let’s leave at 8:30.” (Remember: 8:30=8:20). At 8:20, I was in the car.....and he wasn’t. I sat there for what seemed like an eternity, and I finally walked back in the house and said “why aren’t you in the car?” He looked at me, bewildered, and said “YOU said we were leaving at 8:30. It’s 8:26.” CLEARLY, Jerry missed the math lesson about time. I soon learned that in the Dillard house, leaving at 8:30 meant you were getting up off the couch and starting to get ready. We’ve made adjustments through the years. Enough said.
A few quotes my dad raised us with: “Get up and do something, even if it’s wrong.” What? This phrase usually was used whenever there were chores to be done and my brother and I were choosing not to do them. There was no “lying around and doing nothing” when I was growing up. Did it affect my psyche negatively as an adult? Um, no. If there’s something that needs to be done, get up and do it. Period. The end. Lesson learned.
“Comb your hair, brush your teeth and look like something.” Again, sitting around in pajamas all day was not an option at the Walsh house. I can’t remember a day that my dad didn’t get up and shave and shower. “Nothing like a fresh shave” he would say. Looking back, a lot of his quotes had to do with getting up. Hmmmm.....I guess that’s why sleeping in, to me, is 6:45 a.m. I’m normally up at 5:00ish every day. Lesson learned.
One of the funniest memories I have of my dad, is one Mother’s Day, when my brother and I were about 12 and 10, we had saved our money and gotten mom a gift; our own money! I asked dad “So, what did you get mom for Mother’s Day” to which he quickly replied, “She’s not my mother.” I laughed and so did he. He has quite the quick wit about him.
I grew up, not poor, but certainly not middle class. If we ate it, we had grown it, pretty much. Chores were a part of life; not for an “allowance” but because we had a roof over our head, food and clothes and that was our contribution to the household. We took family vacations, but not by airplane to exotic places. We loaded up in an old van and drove. Hotels were not nightly. We would sleep in state parks, rest areas, etc. -in the van one night, then get a hotel or be at a family member’s home the next. One year, we took a 15 day vacation, driving from Bethany to Las Vegas, Nevada to visit family, then over to Los Angeles and drove all the way up the California coastline, up in to Oregon, then over to Idaho, Wyoming, dropped down to Colorado, New Mexico then back home. We ate sandwiches in the van for the majority of our meals and you know what.....that vacation still lives in my memory 45 years later.
Why? Because my mom, my brother and I were a priority for my dad, and we still are. Family should be the priority and it doesn’t always take money and things to show your family your love them. It’s time spent with them. Lesson learned.
So, for all the Tom Thumb stories, all the being gone weeks on end preaching revivals but making it home on the weekends to see us, even if it was only for a day, for family vacations and for being a Godly example that a lot of people look up to; not just Shawn and I.......Happy Birthday, dad! I love you!