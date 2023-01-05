January was named for the Roman god Janus, known as the protector of gates and doorways who symbolize beginnings and endings. Janus is depicted with two faces, one looking into the past, the other with the ability to see into the future. What a fitting symbol for this first few days of the year; this month is our door into the new year.
Now that you have your mini history lesson, let’s be real with each other. January is a blah month for the most part. The weather is usually cold and dreary. There are no big holidays or events to look forward to (unless you have a January birthday, which in that case... HAPPY BIRTHDAY!) We are all broke and tired from December.
So, let’s find some bright points about January, shall we? Jan. 6 is National Bean Day. What is your favorite kind of bean? Let’s all eat our favorite kind of bean on Friday and celebrate. There’s no party like a “bean” party, right?
Jan. 8 is Elvis Presley’s birthday. Now, here’s a day to celebrate. I must be honest — I’m not a “head over heels” fan of Elvis like many are, but he was and still is an icon in the rock and roll world. So, dress up, make a playlist of top 10 Elvis songs and fix yourself a peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwich in honor of “The King!”
Jan. 10 is National Houseplant Appreciation Day. For those of you who are like me and LOVE plants, this is a great excuse to go and support your local nursery/plant store and purchase a few new plants. I mean, come on... it’s a National Day!
Jan. 12 is National Pharmacist Day. I don’t know how many of you actually “know” your pharmacist, but my parents have been fortunate to have Buddy Killion in Waskom as their pharmacist for decades. He watches out for when they may need a refill, if a new prescription will mess with any meds they are already on, etc. If you use a pharmacist regularly, mark this day down and just go by and say “thanks!” Maybe even give a gift card or something.
Jan. 13 this year is a “Friday the 13th.” For all of you superstitious people, you may cringe at that. We actually got married on a Friday the 13th (in June 1980). My grandmother about had a “conniption fit” about it. But hey, almost 43 years later, seems like our Friday the 13th was a great day!
Jan. 14 is National Dress Up Your Pet Day. Lots of people dress their pets up on a daily basis, so this day may be rather mundane for you. For me, personally, there is no way my 85 pound yellow lab is going to let me “dress her up,” so I shall not be participating on this special day.
Jan. 17 is Ditch New Years Resolutions Day. I’m assuming this is because this is about how long most people stick to their resolutions.
Jan. 20 is National Penguin Day. You can visit a zoo or watch “Happy Feet!” Great movie, great music and you can honor penguins.
Jan. 24th is National Compliment Day. In my opinion, every day should be a day like this. I try to live by the “Thumper” rule (from the movie “Bambi”): “If you can’t say nothing nice, don’t say nothing at all” but I also am going to try to just say something nice... period. You never know when a person may need a kind word or a compliment of some kind — not just on Jan. 24 but every day. (Great resolution to make).
Jan. 29 is National Puzzle Day. I love puzzles — jigsaw, crossword... you name it, I like them. Several years ago, I bought a couple of Thomas Kincaid puzzles. If you aren’t familiar with his work, the colors are vibrant and pastel, so putting together a 1,000 piece puzzle of azaleas and a cabin was quite taxing. But, after I got the puzzles done, I bought some puzzle spray glue, sprayed them and framed them. They really do make for some beautiful artwork.
I found this little “weather folklore” for January. Happy January, everyone!
Fog in January brings a wet spring.
A favorable January brings us a good year.
If grass grows in January, it will grow badly the whole year.
A summerish January, a winterish spring.