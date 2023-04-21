Grocery stores. They’re a place we all have to go at some point in time. Do I enjoy it? Not so much, especially these days with prices the way they are. But, back in the day, going to the grocery store was an awesome experience. Maybe not like a “Buc-ees” kind of awesome, but still...
How many of you remember S&H green stamps? I remember that, with so many dollars worth of groceries purchased, you received green stamps. You would go home, lick them (I can taste it now) and then put them in your handy-dandy green stamp book. We would save and lick and paste until we knew it was time to look in... the green stamp book! It was almost as good as the Sears and Roebuck Christmas Wish Book. There were all kinds of goodies you could get — FOR FREE! Looking back, they really weren’t free because you’d had to spend $2,476.93 to get enough green stamps to trade them in for that avocado green Tupperware pitcher from the green stamp catalog, but still... it was amazing.
After green stamps went away, grocery stores came up with another incentive to get you in to the store. Pause: Was there doubt that people wouldn’t darken the doors of a grocery store for just, oh, I don’t know... GROCERIES? It seemed there was always some incentive going on to get you IN to the grocery store, like dishes.
Believe it or not, when Jerry and I got married, we registered for china; not because we thought we needed it but because Jerry’s sweet mom thought every bride should have a nice set of china. But our everyday dishes we ate on for all meals... came from the grocery store. Many of you probably had the same set. Ours were light cream color with brown and orange flowers on them. Earth-tone colors... to match the shag carpet in our two bedroom/one bath 14x60 trailer house we lived in. They may not have been the most beautiful dishes, but let me tell you this... if an intruder ever broke in to your house, you didn’t need to grab a gun — just go grab one of those plates and throw it. Those were the heaviest, thickest plates I’ve ever owned. We got the whole family involved in getting us a full set of those dishes — my aunts, cousins, etc. would all go to the grocery store, and when you bought like $50 worth of groceries, you got a free place setting. That’s right! Not just a plate, a place setting. It was great!
After dishes came... towels. Yep! At the grocery store. They were pretty nice quality towels, too. The color choices weren’t so great (blue, green or white) but hey... they were “free” with a purchase. So, guess what? We got a lot of our towels from the grocery store as well. Who needed JC Penny’s, Dillard’s or Montgomery Wards? We had the grocery store!
Today, there are no dishes or towels or green stamps. You can get “points” which can go towards $.10 off a gallon of gas, which is a pretty good deal. But, truth to be known... I’d much rather have a nice set of dishes or towels.
So, for all you grocery store folks out there (Ray Jackson at Brookshires — listen up): take back your points and bring back the dishes and towels. They don’t have to be “shabby chic” or “modern farmhouse” in style. I will take the nice, heavy duty cream color with brown and orange flowers plates with a side of dusty blue towels. No licking of stamps. No customer rewards card and points. Just dishes and towels.
I’ll be waiting... and ready to shop!