School has started which means a lot of different things, but in East Texas, one thing reigns supreme...the beginning of Friday night football. I love high school and college football (not so much a fan of pro ball now that it has become, well, what it is).
With Friday night football comes traditions that have been going on for decades; pep rallies, Homecoming festivities, the band playing, the drill team dancing, the cheerleaders cheering, the players giving it their all. It’s a magical time.
There are also rivalries. Some of these change through the years, but when they are long-seeded rivals, that football game each year has a little extra something added to it. When I was growing up, the big rivalry was Elysian Fields (Go Jackets!) vs. Waskom. I will have to admit- I believe that Waskom won that rivalry more than we did, but the fun was in the hype before the game. One of my best friends in high school (Winston Horton), helped me with a tradition he and I had our last couple of years in high school. We would leave our house very early on the morning of the big game and drive to Waskom High School and run an orange flag up their flagpole, right in front of the school. We never got caught and it was good, harmless fun. I once had a friendly bet with our pastor at FBC Waskom that whomever lost had to sing the other school’s school song at the next youth fellowship. Who won, you ask? “Go Wildcats, play the game!” Ugh! I hated singing that song.
This past week, I’ve thought a lot about those “Friday Night Lights”, because East Texas lost a great coach in Coach Bill Rhodes. Coach Rhodes was the football coach at Elysian Fields when I was in high school. On Thursday nights, a huge group of us would meet up at Coach Rhodes house and have an impromptu “pep rally”; right in front of his house. Mrs. Charlotte (Coach Rhodes precious wife) would come outside and join in cheering with us and she would have the best time. As for Coach Rhodes, he would come outside, stand there quietly and just smile.
Coach was a man of few words but he loved football and he loved kids. When I think back on high school football games in the late 70’s, I honestly can’t remember a win-loss record. I remember people. I remember cheering with my friends. I remember knowing everyone at school. I remember bonfires and “5th quarters” at local churches after the game.
Pam Rhodes graduated from Elysian Fields one year after I did. We now work together at Hallsville High School. When I heard that her dad had passed away, I texted her and told her how sorry I was. I asked her this question a few days after his passing: “If you could describe your dad in 3 words, what would those 3 words be?” Without any hesitation, she replied “kind, loving and solemn.” That pretty much describes him.
So, as we enter into high school football season, wins and losses are important to a degree, but 40 years from now when you’re looking back on those days of yore (like I am), it’s the people you will remember most and Coach Rhodes, you will always be remembered and never be forgotten! Go Jackets!