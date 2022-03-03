I am a lover of words, which also makes me a lover of word games. I remember growing up and watching my Auntie Jo do crossword puzzles in the newspaper every day. The way she could figure out what words went where by little hints and placing the letters correctly in little boxes astounded me.
For years, I was a faithful watcher of “Wheel Of Fortune.” I loved watching Vanna flip those letters around, and I was pretty good at guessing the puzzles. The kids used to tell me I should try to go on the show, but, knowing my luck, had I gone on there, I would spin bankrupt every time — so I chose to be a winner... at home.
Scrabble. What a fun game. It’s amazing the words you can come up with when you have random letters on a board and on the tile holder in front of you. It’s a fun way to increase your vocabulary as well.
On my phone, you will find a few games, mostly for the grandkids to play when they are around. But I do have a few word games that I enjoy.
Word Serenity. Little bubbles float around with pieces of words in them. It’s your job to look at the category and then put two or three bubbles together to make words that fit the category. Wordscape and Word Collect are two others that I have on my phone that are along the same lines; you have random letters and you put them together to makes words.
The newest craze, however, is Wordle. Ryker told me about it, and now I’m hooked. You get a new word every day, so when I wake up around 5ish, the first thing I do is grab my phone and play Wordle. You have six lines with five tiles in each line. You guess a five-letter word, and it highlights the letters you have correct and if they are in the correct place. It also will “gray out” the letters you guess wrong. I am about 92 percent right now. It’s addictive, I must admit. But, it’s free, it’s on my phone and I look at it as educational. That justifies everything, right?
As I was playing one of my games on my phone not long ago, an advertisement popped up about getting another game that, and I quote, “Doctors say will enhance the power of your brain.” I don’t know what doctor said that, but sounds good to me.
We all want to be healthier, correct? Not just our bodies, but our minds. So, if a doctor says that I need to play word games in order to enhance the power of my brain, who am I to argue?
I came across a great quote while writing this week: “That’s what games are, in the end. Teachers. Fun is just another word for learning.” Raph Koster. Mr. Koster is an American entrepreneur and game designer. What a fun career! Creating games!
So, whether you play for fun or play for “educational purposes,” find time to play a game. Increase your brain power by doing a crossword puzzle or playing word games on your phone. If you REALLY want to enhance your inner self, get up in the top of the closet, brush the dust off of “Scrabble” or “Upwords,” invite the kids or grandkids to sit down and play.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to go play “Wordle.” It’s already 6:15 a.m., and I’m feeling the need... the need to figure out _____ O N _____ I.