If you are a true Southern woman, there are few things expected of you. You must keep a clean house, you must know how to fry pretty much anything, you must go to church every Sunday and you must have beautiful flowerbeds.
Ouiser Boudreaux from the movie “Steel Magnolias” put it this way: “I am an old Southern woman and I’m supposed to wear funny clothes, ugly hats and dig in the dirt.” In most southern flowerbeds, you will see plants growing that have been passed down from generation to generation.
I am, with flowers, the way I am with antiques. The ones that mean the most to me are the ones that have a family story behind them. For example, I wanted wisteria to grow along our back fence. You can buy wisteria, but I wanted the wisteria that grew at my grandmother’s house in Bethany. So, my dad got me a few cuttings, nurtured them and brought them over to transplant. I am happy to report the wisteria is growing along the fence and producing beautiful purple flowers.
I have a bed full of daylilies that came from my mother-in-law’s beautiful flowerbeds. Some of THOSE daylilies came from Jack’s mother’s house in Marietta, Oklahoma.
My dad has always been a rose garden person. He got that from Mongoes (his mom). She got it from her mom. They have a love for roses like no other. One of their favorite hymns is “I am going to a city where the roses never fade.” It’s now one of my favorites as well.
I have two Japonica bushes that are thriving in my yard. The cuttings came from my dad’s house. Now, if you’re a sophisticated gardener, you will call this a “flowering quince.” I grew up calling it Japonica bush. They have beautiful, bright reddish orange flowers.
I have an almond bush that came from a cutting in my grandmother’s yard as well. It is HUGE and blooms several times during the summer season.
I remember my grandmother used to have “thrift” growing around her huge oak trees in her yard. The delicate purple flowers were always beautiful. I got my own “thrift” started in our yard where we lived right after getting married. My grandmother warned me to “Stay on top of it, or it will take over.” It did take over, but I didn’t care because I loved seeing the lush green clover-like leaves with the purple flowers.
Mongoes also had wild violets that grew in one place only in her yard. It was on the shaded north side of her house. It was like her very own “secret garden” because in the heat of the day, she could walk outside to the backside of the house and there was this beautiful patch of violets, all cool, calm and blooming. I can still envision them today.
So, if you’re a southern lady and don’t have a flower bed or two, then go get a funny hat and some gloves and get to it. Secrets to share: (1) support your local greenhouses, master gardeners, etc. They always have beautiful plants that will grow well in our climate. (2) The best plants (in my opinion) are those that are given to you from a family member or a friend. Daylillies are in full bloom right now and always need to be divided. I have some if you want to come over and get a few.
Take a walk or a drive, and if you see a flower that catches your eye, stop, go introduce yourself to the homeowner and then ask if you may have a cutting from their garden. Extending the hand of friendship in the south includes cuttings from flowerbeds. It’s an unwritten rule. Happy flower gardening.