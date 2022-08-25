First of all, let me say “Happy 85th Bday” to my dad. Love you!
Back when we were all shut down due to Covid-19 (I shiver just writing that statement), I decided to work on getting my realtor’s license. I have my license and am starting to wet my feet in the real estate world. Special shout out to my friend and broker, Trina Griffith, for believing in me and to Tanga Hancock, my mentor and friend!
I am getting ready to list my very first home to sell. I’m beyond excited! A lot goes in to selling a home, and today I began typing up the bio for the home before I list it. With me being a sentimental person and a writer (of sorts), this task is proving to be way more difficult than I thought.
Of course, when you are getting ready to list a home, you have to list the details as far as bedrooms, bathrooms, square footage, year built, size of lot, etc. But, if I could do this job MY way, the listing would be a “short story” in which I try to draw prospective buyers in.
After listing the details of the house, I find myself wandering off to stories about the home. “The older couple that lived in this home were some of the sweetest people ever. Any time any work needed to be done at the front entrance of our neighborhood (which is where this house is located), Mr. Paul would always come out and greet the workers and see if there was anything he could do to help. Several years back, his sweet wife passed away but the Lord blessed Mr. Paul and allowed him to find another sweet wife. We would often see them walking down our street, hand in hand, just enjoying life and being with each other. This house has been filled with love since it was built. Mr. Paul’s second wife passed away months back, and Mr. Paul was moved to an assisted living closer to his sweet step son-in-law and step daughter-in-law. They love Mr. Paul like he is their father and want the best for him.”
I could go on and on, but most people don’t have the time to listen to such stories. But, do you ever stop to think about how, sometimes, we rush through life and don’t take the time to learn more about the “little” details that make people, places and things so special?
If I had to sell my house today (which there’s no way I will ever do that), I could list it as a four-bedroom, three-bath home, separate living area, large family room, etc. But, I couldn’t tell you things like this home is the only home my grandkids have ever come to. I could share about every year at Thanksgiving we decorate the family tree — all of us. I could share about how my mother-in-law (during her last days of knowing all of us due to Alzheimer’s) came over, walked through our house that she had been in several times before, and asked “Whose house is this?”
When Jerry reminded her it was our house, she smiled and said “Well, it is just one of the most beautiful homes I’ve ever seen in my life.” I could share about the plants I have in my flowerbeds that have been painstakingly transplanted from my dad and grandma’s yard to my yard. I could share a picture of our extra large dining room table that become my most favorite spot in the house when all 13 of us (and sometimes more) are gathered around it.
But, again, all those details would take up WAY too much space on the listing and, to be honest, it wouldn’t increase the price of my house. However, don’t you wish that, in life, before we ever bought a home, an antique piece of furniture, ate at an old diner on vacation... that we would TAKE the time to ask questions and just listen to a few stories? That “personal touch” is something that we can’t put a price-tag on.
Jerry’s dad, Jack, was an auctioneer for years. He knew that you could only sell something for what someone else was willing to pay. A few years back, when we were moving he and Burniece to an assisted living facility in Jefferson, we went through a lot of their stuff that we knew they would not have room for. Each of the kids got some pieces of furniture that they wanted, and Daddy Jack was quick to share the history behind each piece. Jerry, Jack, Jim and Jan all listened and loved the stories, but if I’m being honest, I might have listened a bit more closely and I have re-visited the stories several times. To me, a home, a piece of furniture, a picture... they all have WAY more value if one knows the story behind them.
So, while I won’t be able to share all the details “I” would like to share when listing this home, just know that if you want to know more than the “brick and mortar” details, I’d love to share with you about Mr. Paul and Mrs. Mary. They were the best and loved their home (and each other), and I know they would be happy to know that another family will be able to make lots of memories and share lots of love in the home they built.
You can’t list memories on a website, but you can work hard to make your own and that, my friends, will add MUCH value to your home... and to your life!