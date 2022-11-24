I love Thanksgiving. I have for as long as I can remember. I’m not sure if it’s the food, the cooler weather (most of the time) or the fact that family gathers around the table and just enjoys being together; at least, that’s the way it was when I was growing up.
One of my treasured memories of Thanksgiving was eating Mamaw’s dressing. As with all of Mamaw’s cooking, there was no recipe, but there was one requirement and it was non-negotiable. Mamaw wanted, dare I say, mandated, a hen to make her dressing. A chicken simply would not do. She wanted that yellow fat when she would boil the hen so that she could stir it in to the crumbled up cornbread mix and, I must say, her dressing was second to none.
The last decade or so she was with us (she lived to be 102), she would always say “One of you girls better learn how to make dressing because I won’t be around forever.” When she went to the nursing home, mom took over the dressing making responsibilities. Mom’s first try at it wasn’t the greatest, but it wasn’t awful. But now, mom has perfected dressing to where it is as good as Mamaw’s. The past five years or so, mom has said “One of you girls better learn how to make dressing because I won’t be around forever.”
Mom is still around, but due to health issues she won’t be making the dressing this year. So, Fancy and I will tag team it and do our best to make dressing that will be edible.
In our family, a lot of the “family favorites” don’t come with a recipe. It’s a little of this, a little of that and taste until it’s just right. If you’ve never tasted cold, uncooked dressing, you’ve missed it, let me tell ya!
Another thing we always have is ambrosia (fancy word for “fruit salad”). I’m not a big fruit eater, but I’ve seen my brother tank down enough fruit salad to feed a small country. One year, he just got a spoon and took the whole bowl and started eating... pre-Thanksgiving meal time.
Strange how you grow up with certain things but you don’t really pay attention to the details.
Mom has always made the ambrosia, but when trying to make my shopping list of everything I would need to make this year, I couldn’t remember what all went in “ambrosia.” Luckily, my brother is only a text message away, so I texted him and he told me all the ingredients.
We are hoping mom will be out of the hospital and be able to join us for Thanksgiving lunch. We will have the turkey and ham, rolls, English peas, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, chocolate pie, some sort of “congealed” salad. We will visit and laugh and eat until we can’t eat any more.
But, things will be different, as life usually is. Thanksgiving will be at our house this year; not mom and dad’s. I will be making the dressing and the ambrosia; not mom. But, when we share what we are thankful for, saying “I’m thankful for my family” will take on a little more meaning than in years past.
A lot of people have said about Christmas “I wish every day could be Christmas Day.” Well, I say “I wish every day could be Thanksgiving Day” because we should always be mindful of all the things, and mainly the people, we have to be thankful for.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. Now, I need to figure out how to make decent giblet gravy. Wish me luck! Nothing like cooking a heart, liver, gizzard and neck in order to make something delicious to go with a first-timers dressing. Just in case... I have Cracker Barrel on speed dial.