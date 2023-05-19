Growing up in Bethany, we knew ALL of our neighbors; some better than others, but we still knew them. When my mom would boil a big pot of beans, she would take some down to the Hortons (who lived about three houses down). When Mrs. Jean Horton would bake a peanut butter pie, she would fix an extra one and bring it to my mom and dad. If you heard a neighbor was sick, you would take them a meal. If their grass needed mowing while they were out of town, you took your mower down and mowed. It was the neighborly thing to do.
We’ve lived in our house since 2007. We know our neighbors and we watch out for each other. When our neighbors to the south are going to be out of town, we take their trashcan out to the road, check their porch every day for packages, etc. They do the same for us. It’s just the neighborly thing to do.
It seems, however, that people are getting away from this. I was speaking with a young couple the other day and they were saying they needed something done to their fence in the backyard. I asked if they had talked to their neighbor about it since the fence was shared. The reply: “I don’t even know who they are so I would feel weird about going to talk to them about a fence.” My response: “Then go over, knock on the door and introduce yourself.” It’s like going over to meet your neighbor was a foreign concept to this couple.
I know we all get busy and get tunnel vision in our lives. Get up, go to work, come home and collapse in our easy chair. But, we are missing out on so much by not getting to know our neighbor.
Now, neighbor doesn’t always have to be defined as the “person right next door to us.” It can be a person living “near or next to us” (according to Webster’s Dictionary) According to the Bible, being a neighbor means to “come alongside someone.” That means anyone can be our neighbor.
I know in this day and age, people are fearful of everything and everyone, but it shouldn’t be that way. We should break out of our comfort zone and make a concerted effort to be a good neighbor to those around us.
We were talking about this very subject the other day. I remember when our kids were younger, we lived in the Willow Creek Duplexes in Hallsville. Sometimes if I was cooking and we were short an egg, I would send one of the kids over to a neighbor’s house to borrow an egg. If our neighbor was baking and ran out of sugar, they would send their kids over with a cup and I would send back sugar. Did I repay the egg? No. Did they repay the sugar? No. Why? Because it was just the neighborly thing to do.
So many times, we miss out on the blessing of doing for others “just because”. Maybe it’s because we are afraid of how they may take it. Maybe we think we are just too busy to do it. Whatever the reason, I say, we bring back “being a good neighbor.”
Bake a batch of cookies (or if you don’t bake, go to the Butcher Shop and grab some Russian Rocks), walk next door, down the street, wherever, and knock on the door, introduce yourself and say “I just wanted to bring you some cookies and say hi.” It’s as simple as that. If you see a neighbor’s yard that needs to be mowed, mow it. If you are out walking in the evenings and see some other folks out walking, don’t put your head down and turn your music up; make eye contact, stop and say hello.
It doesn’t take a lot of effort to be a good neighbor. Like Nike says... Just Do It! Don’t do it expecting anything in return. Do it because it’s the right thing to do.
Mr. Rogers Neighborhood theme song sums it all up:
It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor,
Would you be mine? Could you be mine?
It’s a neighborly day in this beautywood, a neighborly day for a beauty,
Would you be mine? Could you be mine?
I have always wanted to have a neighbor just like you,
I’ve always wanted to live in a neighborhood with you.
So let’s make the most of this beautiful day, Since we’re together, we might as well say, Would you be mine? Could you be mine? Won’t you be my neighbor?