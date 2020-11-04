This past weekend was one of my favorites of the year. Why, you might ask? We got that extra hour back. I always feel cheated for six months or so when they take that hour away in the spring. However, it was kind of bittersweet this year and I didn’t really get to celebrate it like I wanted to. Ever look back and wish you could “turn back time” or just skip over some things that happen?
Almost two weeks ago, my mom tested positive for Covid. She had a mild case and is doing fine. I had my dad with me for a week and we were both quarantined together. Strange how you can enjoy time with parents even when the circumstances aren’t the best.
Also, on Oct. 31, I lost a dear friend, Bob White. Bob was my music minister for years at Macedonia Baptist Church. I can’t even begin to tell you of the wonderful things he did while we served together; HUGE Christmas and Easter programs, a program in downtown Longview with fire trucks, police, the whole 9 yards. He and his wife were a part of a group that we shared a Christmas party with for years and years. When I heard Bob wasn’t doing well, I had to get Jerry in the pantry and search for something I knew was in there. Let me give you a little background ...
I’m not a hoarder; in fact, I’m probably the opposite of a hoarder. If I haven’t used it in a year or so, I get rid of it UNLESS it has sentimental value and significance. Several years ago (probably 15 years or so), I was sharing at a women’s Christmas get together at Macedonia. I was the MC for the night because of my charming personality and quick wit. (Actually, I think they just figured I had the gift of gab and asked me to do it). Anyway, I was sharing some Christmas memories and shared how my grandmother used to love to get fruitcake for Christmas. Not one of those from Collin Street Bakery or anything....one of those from Stuckey’s for $1.99. She would savor a slice a day all through December and thought it was the best thing ever. I, on the other hand, could barely stand the smell of it, much less want to eat it. I thought it would have made a much better door stop rather than something you would ingest willingly. I went on and on that night about it; everyone laughed; good times.
At our annual Christmas party that year (Tommy and Debbie Miller, Steve and Gloria Gaddis, James and Lisa Strickland and Bob and Janet White) we had just finished eating supper (we always hosted because I LOVE decorating for Christmas and I LOVE cooking!) Bob stood up and thanked me for always opening our home and sharing food and fellowship and he wanted to give me a little token of appreciation. I thought it was so sweet. I opened the gift and......he got me a fruitcake! He really went all out, however. It was round and in a tin; not square and in a box like Velveeta cheese like my grandmother ate. We all laughed and laughed. The next Christmas, I re-gifted the fruitcake back to Bob. To this day, I have the fruitcake, still in the original cellophane wrapping. It has never been opened. It’s shrunk over the years and I should probably register it as a concealed weapon because it’s hard as a brick, but on the bottom of the tin.....Bob and I signed it and dated it during the years we gave it back and forth to each other.
Bob will be missed. His zeal for life; his love for his family and his love for the Lord will be his testimony for all those who knew him or even knew OF him. But for me, I will always picture the laughter of him giving me my fruitcake that Christmas. That fruitcake will be displayed honorably this year in my house.
We’ve lost two amazing men from our original “party group.” It’s a reminder that we can never take one day or one opportunity for granted. The Little River Band has a line in a song that seems appropriate to share: “Take to make time, make time to be there.” From calling/visiting/taking care of parents to enjoying a meal with friends- cherish every day. Glad you’re feeling better, mom and dad. You will be missed, Bob White!